Cal Fire rescinds burn ban for the season

Landowners/managers can resume hazard reduction burns with permits on designated burn days

– Due to the recent rainfall, predicted fire weather conditions, and increased availability of fire protection resources, Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is rescinding the burn ban put in place on Sept. 11, 2021. The burn ban will be rescinded at 8 a.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

Landowners and land managers will be allowed to resume hazard reduction burns with valid permits on designated burn days. All burns must follow air quality and burn regulations. Property owners could also be held responsible for any escapes.

The burn ban rescission includes campfires, warming fires, and ceremonial fires. However, this does not include backyard burning. Permit holders must verify permissive burn days with the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District at (805) 781-5912.

APCD Burn Permits – http://www.slocleanair.org/programs/burningpermit.php

Cal Fire Burn Permits – http://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov