“Bye Bye Bye” singer Lance Bass recently said "hi, hi, hi," as he welcomed his two newborn twins via surrogate earlier this month with husband Michael Turchin. In an Instagram post, Bass wrote, “The baby dragons have arrived!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!,” accompanied by two photos of the infants’ birth certificates.

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO