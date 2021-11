Box Score ITHACA, N.Y. - Freshman Julio Rodriguez scored in the 39th minute and senior goalkeeper Luke Brezak made it stand with a five-save performance as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's soccer team blanked Ithaca College 1-0 to move into first place in the Liberty League. The Engineers, who are now 10-2-2 overall and 6-1-0 in the conference, jumped the Bombers, who fall to 7-5-4 and 5-1-1. RPI has 18 points, while Ithaca has 16 with both teams having two more league games.

RENSSELAER, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO