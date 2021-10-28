CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Free Metroid Dream Demo Out Now On Nintendo Switch, Here's How To Download It

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of nowhere, Nintendo has announced a free demo for --and it's out now. The free demo is out right now through the Nintendo eShop, or you can queue up a download from Nintendo's website. The announcement post and related imagery have a Halloween/spooky theme,...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides to televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Nintendo Switch family sells 72,944 units, Metroid Dread at No.2

The latest Japanese boxed software and hardware charts have arrived, thanks to the team at Famitsu. The best-selling video game this week is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba which opened at a decent 94,849 copies sold on PlayStation 4 and 20,187 copies sold on PlayStation 5 and was followed by Metroid Dread which shifted an extra 22,22 on Switch for the week of 11th October, 2021 to 17th October, 2021. The Nintendo Switch family of systems were the best-sellers this week shifting a combined 72,944 units across all three models. While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S systems remain supply constrained the world over, the Xbox Series S shifted a respectable 3,553 beating both the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and the PlayStation 4 this week. Here’s the best-sellers in Japan:
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Nintendo Eshop#Mercury Steam
makeuseof.com

How to Save Money on Your Nintendo Switch Games

The Nintendo Switch is a fantastic console that is perfect for home and on-the-go play. One of the best things about the Switch is the first-party games from Nintendo, like Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But the problem with those games is that they rarely drop in price—or if they do, it takes years.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Surprise Metroid Dread Demo Now Available

Nintendo has delivered a surprise demo for , which is available to download right now. The arrival of the free demo was announced on Nintendo's website, with the Halloween-adjacent timing of the demo being referred to as "all treat, no trick." The free demo can be downloaded from Nintendo.com or...
VIDEO GAMES
Stuff.tv

Nintendo Switch OLED model vs Nintendo Switch: what’s the difference?

After months of not exactly baseless speculation and rumours, Nintendo revealed a new Nintendo Switch back in the summer, which is now on sale. While there are definitely reasons to be excited about the 2021 refresh of Ninty’s hybrid machine, which continues to sell faster than Usain Bolt running to catch a bus, those hoping for a graphical boost that puts it a little bit more in line the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (or even Xbox Series S) are going to be underwhelmed.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Destructoid

Nintendo Download: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy is almost a go, and it’s going to dominate this fairly low-key week head. As is customary for some AAA developers desperate to get their big releases on the heavily-circulated Switch, this is going to be a “cloud version” of the game, so keep that in mind. Guardians is out on October 26.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Ankora: Lost Days Out On Nintendo Switch In 2022

Chibig has announced that their “cute-as-heck” single-player survival adventure game Ankora: Lost Days will release on Nintendo Switch next year. After her spaceship crashes on Ankora, Interstellar Patrol junior ranger Mûn must explore the unknown planet – crafting her own tools to collect the resources that she needs to survive and overcome the obstacles and monsters that she encounters.
RECIPES
wccftech.com

Blue Reflection: Second Light Demo Now Available on Switch and PS4

Gust Studios and KOEI TECMO have announced that the trial version of Blue Reflection: Second Light is now available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch users through the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop, respectively. Gust Studios has also made several announcements regarding post-release content. Starting with the demo, players will...
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Here’s what’s coming to Nintendo Switch this week

Nintendo has confirmed the full lineup of new games coming to Nintendo Switch this week. One of the bigger releases this week is Mario Party Superstars. This latest entry in the Mario Party series brings back five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games, including Space Land and Horror Land, and more than 100 mini-games from the Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube games.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Nintendo Switch gets N64 games starting today – here's what to play first

More than four years since the Switch launched, Nintendo has finally made it so N64 games are available to play on the system. The beloved library made up of many people's beloved childhood games has historically only been drip-fed across Nintendo's various consoles. Today, though, Nintendo has unleashed the first...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Hashihime of the Old Book Town Append Demo Now Available on Switch

Dramatic Create has announced through its official Twitter account that Hashihime of the Old Book Town Append now has a demo on the Switch eShop. The pop mystery BL game was released on PC by MangaGamer on September 26, 2019. The new version will be available on Steam on December 16, 2021, featuring new short stories, an option to record dialogues, a music player and the option to switch between languages.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Nintendo Switch Online’s Nintendo 64 games are causing problems

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack has launched, offering subscribers access to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. Less than a day in, players are already complaining of issues when it comes to the N64 library of titles. A post on ResetEra gathers all the issues, which range from...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Free demo for real-time strategy game The Unliving out now on Steam

If one tried to count every piece of media featuring zombies, they might end up dead themselves. Because of zombie-related media’s sheer prevalence, many may understandably think that creators and developers have completely sapped the concept of any further potential for expansion. Countless games see players fighting against zombies. But fewer games ask players to control a zombie, let alone an army of them. The Unliving, a real-time strategy game starring a necromancer that commands an army of the undead, aims to cater to this exact fantasy. Fortunately for those curious enough to try the game out, publisher Team17 and developer RocketBrush Studio just put out a demo for The Unliving on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

How To Upgrade Nintendo Switch Online With The Expansion Pack

Nintendo has now launched the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, which adds Nintendo 64 and SEGA Mega Drive libraries - through individual apps - and also the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC expansion. Upgrading to the service is mostly easy, though there are some limitations that won't prove particularly popular.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy