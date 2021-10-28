Free Metroid Dream Demo Out Now On Nintendo Switch, Here's How To Download It

The latest Japanese boxed software and hardware charts have arrived, thanks to the team at Famitsu. The best-selling video game this week is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba which opened at a decent 94,849 copies sold on PlayStation 4 and 20,187 copies sold on PlayStation 5 and was followed by Metroid Dread which shifted an extra 22,22 on Switch for the week of 11th October, 2021 to 17th October, 2021. The Nintendo Switch family of systems were the best-sellers this week shifting a combined 72,944 units across all three models. While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S systems remain supply constrained the world over, the Xbox Series S shifted a respectable 3,553 beating both the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and the PlayStation 4 this week. Here’s the best-sellers in Japan:
