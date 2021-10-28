CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Should Federal Judges Be Barred From Trading Stocks?

By Rachel Warren, Toby Bordelon, and Trevor Jennewine
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lksBE_0cfIkqfc00

The recently released findings of an investigation conducted by The Wall Street Journal concluded that more than 100 federal judges failed to recuse themselves in nearly 700 different lawsuits, despite the fact that they had a financial interest in the legal matter or matters before them.

In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 15, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon, Rachel Warren, and Trevor Jennewine discuss whether federal judges should be allowed to trade on the stock market at all.

Toby Bordelon: Let's move on to our third news story here. Federal judges, guys. Federal judges news today. Not just for their decisions or the content or their case opinions. They are in the news for potential insider trading. A few weeks ago, I actually read an article about judges who had failed to recuse themselves when they should have, because they held stock or a financial interest in companies that are litigants in front of them.

The general rule is if you have an investment and a company is litigating in front of you, you should recuse yourself to avoid any appearance of favoritism. It seems some of the judges forgot the rules or they don't understand them, they claim. But again, federal judges went to law school. I feel like if you went to law school, you should understand the rule, but that's me. But in some cases the system, they have these no computerized recusal and complexism just didn't work the way they were supposed to, it appears.

The judge may have actually put their holdings in and it didn't stand out that you need to recuse yourself from this case. For whatever reason there was a mismatch in the company name or something like that. But the news today [laughs] is that apparently some of these judges, not only did they not recuse themselves, they actively traded stocks of litigants while the case was ongoing. What do we think of this? What's the answer here?

Should we just have a blanket prohibition on stock ownership from judges generally? Or should we move in the direction, for instance, of more accurate and open disclosure for judges? Maybe other political figures like say members of Congress? Something else? What do you guys think? Let's start with you Rachel.

Rachel Warren: Yeah, this was a really interesting story to me. Sadly, this is not something new. I remember reading about, you'd hear of judges that are maybe involved in overseeing a case where a pharmaceutical company is being sued and then it turns out that they own shares of [laughs] the pharmaceutical company. Clearly, there's a bit of a conflict of interest there.

There's so many cases in the past of judges being involved in cases in which they had a direct financial interest. It's not right. The thing is, there's laws that are in place just to stop this type of thing. There has been this major Wall Street Journal investigation.

In one of their recent reportings they wrote, "Nothing bars judges from owning stocks. But federal law since 1974 has prohibited judges from hearing cases that involve a party in which they, their spouses or their minor children have a legal or equitable interest, however small."

There's actually embodied in the U.S. Code that says of all the different reasons why a federal judge should disqualify themselves from a case, one of which he knows that he individually or as a fiduciary, so maybe someone who controls money on behalf of someone else, or his spouse or minor child has a financial interest in the subject matter at points in the proceeding. The law is very, very clear on this. It brought me back to those early days of the pandemic where you were hearing about some of those members of Congress.

I think of that classified COVID briefing. Then suddenly they're selling certain stocks and buying stay-at-home stocks, you know not suspect at all. But I think the thing here is the law is very clear. If indeed this is what happened, this is completely wrong. But the other thing I think that also begs the bigger question is, some of these situations aren't the same across-the-board. There's this question of, I think that there should be tighter regulations governing disclosures and recusals for judges. But should these rules also take into account the extent of the individual's holdings or financial interests in a company?

For example, should the same rules apply for a judge that has one share of a stock which he coud easily divest, versus 100 shares of the stock? I think there needs to be better oversight and better reporting mechanisms in place than there are right now. I understand that some of the judges were saying there was issues with our conflict search screening software or blaming the law clerk, which is a favorite thing to do. [laughs]

Maybe, in fact, that happened in some cases. But I personally don't think that judges should be prohibited from trading on the stock market. I think that's one of the hallmarks to the free market economy.

But I do think there needs to be better regulation or at least better enforcement and oversight of the current laws that there are. I know some experts have suggested that one way that you could mitigate this issue would be to have where judges invest in mutual funds instead of individual stocks. I don't think it smells right.

I think that there definitely needs to be changes in the way that these types of issues are managed because clearly it's not an isolated incident. What do you guys think?

Toby Bordelon: You mentioned the mutual fund thing. I know for government workers, I used to live in DC, so I had a lot of friends who worked in government. When they participated in the government's version, basically 401K plan, they had mutual funds they can invest in. But you don't know what's in them. They're black boxes. That frustrated me. I remember my wife was working for an executive branch department.

I have no idea what's in here, what do I want to do with it? But that was for the logic. We have no idea what's in there, so it's not going to influence you. Those rules tend to be more for the lower-level employees; not for the political appointees, not for the judges, not for the Congress, not for the secretaries. It seems like the higher you are, the more leeway you have. Even though the higher you are, the more influence you have over what's going on.

Rachel Warren: True. [laughs]

Toby Bordelon: It's completely reverse. That is interesting. What do you think, Trevor?

Trevor Jennewine: I like the idea. I think they should be able to participate in the market. Like Rachel mentioned, I absolutely think there needs to be more oversight. I'm not sure who first broke this story, but I know that I started reading headlines like this in early September from The Wall Street Journal. They seemed like they had a new store every single day. I was just looking at an article they published on November 28. They dug back through about a decade's worth of data and they found 131 federal judges had violated the law.

It's not just a few people, 131 federal. They listed all the cases out. They violated the law. They notified all these judges. As of the date of the article, I think 56 of those judges had gone to the courts and said, hey, I shouldn't have heard this case. The implication is that 329 cases could now be opened back up again, so that's a mess. Not all of them were trading during the time, but they have this an infographic that shows each of the judges name. Then the size of the bubble on each name is based on how many times they did trade while they were hearing a relevant case. They called out about 10 of them pretty significantly.

There is about 10 that are way ahead of the rest of the pack, just making lots of trades. I understand that maybe there was a problem with some of the mechanisms they have in place. But at the end of the day, like you said, they're judges. They should probably understand how the rules work and it's concerning that it's such a widespread issue.

Toby Bordelon: Most judges are lawyers. I know that's not necessarily a requirement in every jurisdiction, but most judges are lawyers. You do spend three years in law school learning how to read regulations and part to write regulations in some instances, to interpret regulations. That's their whole job. It's an odd excuse to say, I didn't quite understand what this regulation meant. Well, then why I'm I trusting you to say interpret the Clean Water Act? [laughs]

Rachel Warren: You are right.

Toby Bordelon: There you go. I agree with you, I think they should participate. I don't like a blanket prohibition on stock ownership. That stems from my view that everyone in America, everybody should be stock owners. I think that would get us to a better place and I really do believe that. I would like to find ways to make it work like we do here at The Fool. All of us can own stocks, but we have restrictions, we have regulations, we have reporting obligations, we have disclosure obligations.

You can go to our profiles on Fool.com open it, all three of us, and see what we own. I would like to see something like that for judges, and for members of Congress I think it should be easy. I think I should be able to go to website and see, "What does my member of Congress own?" Like what are their interests, or if I'm litigitant, from a judge, where are this judge's stock holdings and do I need to make a motion to recuse them?

Maybe he doesn't to recuse himself, but if anyone is appearing before him, if through cases, "Hey, you own 500 shares of the company arguing against me, or 500,000 shares, even, I want you not to hear this case, because that's a problem." But if it was open and everyone knew it, then I think we'd have fewer of these issues. I don't know, I think that obviously there is an issue, obviously there is problem here, if the regulation are being followed. We need to think through this and do better with it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Timeless Rules Every Investor Should Follow

In this episode of "The 5," Motley Fool contributors Travis Hoium, Taylor Carmichael, and Jason Hall each offer an investing rule they always try to follow when buying an individual stock. While their advice is different, one theme comes up over and over again -- patience is rewarded. This segment...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

This Electric Tech Stock Is Significantly Lowering the Costs of Labor

In the solar energy market, Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) has an interesting niche. The company provides wiring and components for solar energy systems. This tech has been largely commoditized, but Shoals has been able to profit with its components by providing systems that are much cheaper to install. Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall explains why he's bullish on this company in this episode of "The 5" recorded on Oct 11.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Judges#Stocks#Insider Trading#Conflict Of Interest#Lawsuits#The Wall Street Journal#Backstage Pass
The Independent

Treasury report calls for stricter oversight of stablecoins

The Biden administration is calling on Congress to pass legislation that would strengthen government regulation of stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency that has soared in popularity in the past year. In a 22-page report issued Monday, the Treasury Department and several other regulators said the legislation should require that stablecoin issuers become banks, which would potentially subject them to a wide range of rules, including those requiring that banks hold sufficient cash reserves and implement measures to prevent money laundering and other illicit activities. The highly-anticipated report was prepared by an interagency committee known as the President’s Working Group...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cleveland.com

Sen. Sherrod Brown introduces legislation to ban stock trades, insider trading by Federal Reserve officials

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Senate Banking Housing and Urban Affairs Committee chairman Sherrod Brown of Ohio on Wednesday introduced legislation that would ban Federal Reserve governors as well as presidents and vice presidents of its 12 regional banks from trading in individual stocks, arguing that government officials shouldn’t profit from inside information.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
New York Post

Federal Reserve bans stock trading by top officials in ethics overhaul

The US Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by top officials at the central bank and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some senior policymakers triggered an ethics uproar. The new rules will limit...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Federal Reserve bans officials from buying stocks and bonds, as well as restrict trading after ethics scandal

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Federal Reserve will ban policy makers and other senior officials from buying individual stocks and bonds and will also restrict active trading after an ethics scandal led to the departure of two regional presidents and undermined confidence in the central bank.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Federal Reserve Enacts New Rules Barring Policymakers From Stock Activity

The Federal Reserve has unveiled new rules designed to restrict the purchase and trading of individual securities by the central bank’s policymakers and senior officials. What Happened: The new rules restrict Federal Reserve Bank and Board policymakers and their senior staff from purchasing individual stocks, holding investments in individual bonds, holding investments in agency securities (either directly or indirectly) or entering into derivatives.
U.S. POLITICS
floridabulldog.org

8 Florida federal judges had illegal stock ownership conflicts

Eight of Florida’s federal judges had financial interests in one or more of their cases, according to a blockbuster newspaper report that identified 131 judicial scofflaws across the nation. The Wall Street Journal’s investigation into how federal judges handled 685 lawsuits during the years 2010-2018 has become a hot topic...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as "beyond unacceptable" part of the Democratic reconciliation bill. According to analyses, a planned repeal of the SALT deductions cap would amount to a massive windfall for the wealthiest. The $1.75 trillion bill has been mired in the Senate amid disputes among Democrats. Sen. Bernie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newspressnow.com

Biden's plan punishes retirees

President Joe Biden’s plan to build America back better is much more costly than most everyone anticipated. The budget reconciliation bill currently stuck in the House is perhaps the most expensive single piece of legislation in history. Even a few members of his own party are uncomfortable voting for it.
U.S. POLITICS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
135K+
Followers
65K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy