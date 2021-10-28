CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK EARNINGS: PPHE struggles to recover 2019 levels; Foxtons revenue up

 6 days ago

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. PPHE Hotel Group Ltd - Amsterdam-based hotel owner and operator - Revenue for three months to September 30 surges to GBP75.7 million from last year's GBP31.2 million, but...

The Independent

World’s biggest shipper Maersk reports 68% rise in revenue

The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk reported Tuesday a sharp rise in earnings amid strong worldwide demand for shipments of goods as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.The Copenhagen-based company said revenue grew nearly 68% in the third quarter, to a record-high $16.6 billion, up from $9.9 billion in the same three-month period last year. It reported profits of $5.5 billion, up from $947 million in the same period last year.“In the ongoing exceptional market situation, with high demand in the U.S. and global disruptions to the supply chains, we continued to increase capacity...
Life Style Extra

International Personal Finance posts strong operational performance

(Alliance News) - International Personal Finance PLC on Wednesday reported strong operational performance and sustained growth momentum in response to increasing demand for credit. The Leeds, England-based home credit business said credit issued increased by 35% year-on-year, adding a further 36,000 new customers in the three months to September 30....
Zacks.com

Mondelez (MDLZ) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up

MDLZ - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2021 numbers, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year as well as surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed broad-based growth across developed and emerging markets during the quarter. Demand for categories and brands continued to remain impressive with solid volume growth. The company undertook various pricing actions to counter higher inflation.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 3 November 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Zephyr Energy (ZPHR)

(the "Company" or "Zephyr") Exercise of warrants and change to total voting rights. Zephyr Energy plc (AIM: ZPHR), the Rocky Mountain oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development from carbon-neutral operations, announces that it has received notice of exercise for warrants (issued in November 2019) to subscribe for 9,431,819 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at a price of 2 pence per new Ordinary Share.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Tracsis completes Icon Group acquisition

Tracsis PLC - Leeds-based traffic data & transportation services firm - Says it has completed acquisition of geoscience company Icon Group Ltd. The acquisition comprises an initial cash payment of GBP1.9 million. An additional payment of GBP1.7 million will be made on a euro for euro basis to reflect the net current asset position of the business at completion and will be finalised in due course, it says.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Motley Fool

Down 45% in 2021, This Cloud Stock Could Soon Start Soaring

Bandwidth is likely to release terrific third-quarter results on Nov. 8. Bandwidth's secular growth opportunities, its fast-growing customer base, and higher spending on its offerings should be long-term tailwinds. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was in strong form on the stock market last year as the demand for communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions skyrocketed...
froggyweb.com

Ferrari ups 2021 earnings guidance, cautious on revenue under new CEO Vigna

MILAN (Reuters) -Sports car maker Ferrari said on Tuesday it would raise this year’s core earnings forecast after a strong set of results in the third quarter, the first since new Chief Executive Bendetto Vigna started in his role. Ferrari said its full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and...
Life Style Extra

FD Technologies sees annual earnings down after swing to interim loss

(Alliance News) - FD Technologies PLC on Tuesday said a sharp increase in operating expenses hurt its performance in the first half of its current financial year. The Belfast, Northern Ireland-based consulting services provider said revenue for the six months to August 31 rose 7.0% to GBP128.0 million from GBP119.6 million posted a year earlier, delivered through a combination of improving market conditions, rebound in activity from existing customers, and new client wins.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Electra to shift business to Hotter after Hostmore demerger

Electra Private Equity PLC - London-based private equity investor - Following completed demerger of Hostmore, Electra is to remain as a listed investment trust, but will seek shareholder approval to move its listing to AIM from the London Main Market trust. Should it go through, the company will rename itself...
Zacks.com

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Beats on Earnings in Q1

EL - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Sales and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company recorded net sales growth in every region and product category during the quarter. It is also benefiting from impressive online business, as more consumers are shifting to online shopping amid the pandemic.
Life Style Extra

London close: BP, mining plays keep FTSE below the line

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed below the waterline on Tuesday, with miners under the cosh as investors mulled results from the likes of BP and Standard Chartered. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.19% at 7,274.81, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.31% at 23,140.00. Sterling was also...
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: StanChart weighs; sterling nerves ahead of BoE

(Alliance News) -Â Both the FTSE 100 and the pound were underperforming on Tuesday, the former dragged down by Standard Chartered and the latter as jitters set it over whether the Bank of England will go ahead with an interest rate rise later this week. The FTSE 100 index was...
Benzinga

Zillow Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zillow Gr their estimated earnings by 693.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,080,308,000 from...
Zacks.com

Avis Budget (CAR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CAR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $10.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.7% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 96% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.
MarketWatch

Blackblaze eyes $100 million in IPO proceeds

Data management software company Backblaze Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to sell 6.25 million shares of Class A common stock at $15 to $17 per share in its upcoming initial public offering. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLZE. At the midpoint of the range, Blackblaze will raise $100 million with lead underwriters Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and Raymond James. The company will have 28.55 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, with a market cap of about $457 million, based on a share price of $16. Blackblaze reported a net loss of $6.1 million on revenue of $31.5 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $1.35 million and revenue of $25.4 million in the year-ago period. TMT Investments PLC will own about 16% of the voting power of the company's stock once it goes public.
