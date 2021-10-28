Mastercard’s third-quarter profit soars 60% on spending recovery

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. jumped 2.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the air and ocean freight company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that nearly doubled and beat expectations, as demand continued to outstrip available capacity. Net income rose to $359.1 million, or $2.09 a share, from $191.7 million, or $1.12 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.79. Revenue grew 83.9% to $4.32 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.69 billion. Airfreight services revenue rose 65.6% to $1.63 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.47 billion, ocean freight and...

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO