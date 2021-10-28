CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Mastercard’s third-quarter profit soars 60% on spending recovery

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Mastercard Inc reported a nearly 60% rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, spurred by an improvement in domestic spending and a healthy recovery in cross-border spending. The payments giant’s net...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Howmet Aerospace shares fall premarket after revenue miss and guidance that lags consensus

Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares slid 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the former unit of Pittsburgh-based Arconic missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered guidance that lagged consensus. The company posed net income of $27 million, or 6 cents a share, down from $74 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding special items, the company had EPS of 27 cents a share, ahead of the 25 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 13% to $1.28 billion, missing the $1.30 billion FactSet consensus. "Third quarter 2021 marked the start of the commercial aerospace recovery,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Mastercard Inc#Ibes#Refinitiv
Zacks.com

Avis Budget (CAR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CAR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $10.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.7% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 96% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
101.9 KELO-FM

Maersk triples quarterly profit despite lower container volumes

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk on Tuesday said record-high freight rates boosted quarterly earnings despite lower container volumes due to congestion at ports. The coronavirus pandemic has prompted a shortage of container ships and logjams at ports at a time of high consumer spending, pushing the cost of...
INDUSTRY
101.9 KELO-FM

Thomson Reuters raises full-year revenue forecast

(Reuters) -Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher quarterly sales on Tuesday and raised its full-year revenue forecast as the news and information company benefited from a recovering global economy. The parent company of Reuters News said revenues rose 6% to $1.53 billion, compared to expectations of $1.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Enterprise Products Partners reports third-quarter profit

Enterprise Products Partners reported a profitable third quarter stemming from the recovery of the global economy and an increase in demand and prices for crude oil and other energy products. The Houston pipeline company on Tuesday said it earned a $1.15 billion profit in the third quarter, compared to a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
101.9 KELO-FM

WeWork rival IWG quarterly revenue dips on prolonged pandemic impact

(Reuters) – Office rental firm IWG Plc reported a slight fall in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday as a resurgence in global COVID-19 cases further hampered its clients’ plans to return to office. The re-emergence of cases in several countries and the subsequent tightening of curbs in some places have compounded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.9 KELO-FM

Under Armour raises annual revenue forecast on steady demand

(Reuters) – Under Armour Inc raised its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday, as people seek comfortable casuals and athletic wear with their pandemic-hit social life still irregular and offices yet to open. The athletic apparel maker forecast 2021 revenue to increase about 25%, compared with its previous forecast in low...
BUSINESS
101.9 KELO-FM

Estee Lauder sales beat Wall Street expectations

(Reuters) – Estee Lauder Cos Inc beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly sales on Tuesday, as shoppers in North America and Europe bought more of the cosmetics maker’s skincare and makeup products after the easing of lockdown restrictions. Net sales rose to $4.39 billion in the first quarter, from $3.56...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Expeditors stock jumps after big profit and revenue beats, as demand continues to outstrip capacity

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. jumped 2.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the air and ocean freight company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that nearly doubled and beat expectations, as demand continued to outstrip available capacity. Net income rose to $359.1 million, or $2.09 a share, from $191.7 million, or $1.12 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.79. Revenue grew 83.9% to $4.32 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.69 billion. Airfreight services revenue rose 65.6% to $1.63 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.47 billion, ocean freight and...
STOCKS
Financial World

San Ramon’s Chevron quarterly profits soar to 8-year high amid oil & natgas rally

On Friday, Chevron Corp., the San Ramon, California-headquartered second-largest oil company in the United States, had reported an eight-year high Q3, 2021 profit amid a latest leg of upsurge in oil alongside natgas prices, while a substantial scale of pick-up in the outputs coupled with a recoup in motor fuel demands had boosted the American multinational oil Supermajor’s refining margins.
SAN RAMON, CA
Houston Chronicle

LyondellBasell posts third-quarter profit

LyondellBasell, with dual headquarters in Houston and Rotterdam, on Friday said profit and revenues rose in the third quarter. The chemical company said it made $1.76 billion in the third quarter, compared with a $114 million profit during the same period a year earlier. Revenue nearly doubled, to $12.7 billion from $6.8 billion in the third quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy