CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Hong Kong police raid 4 locations tied to protest group

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ty26T_0cfIj9HB00

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Hong Kong raided four locations on Thursday related to a human rights group that officials say is behind protest activity and failed to turn over information demanded by the government.

Authorities served search warrants at locations linked to the Civil Human Rights Front. One housed the office of another pro-opposition group, the League of Social Democrats.

Police demanded earlier this year that the Civil Human Rights Front turn over records relating to funding sources, expenses, bank accounts, a list of public marches and rallies and a reason for why it didn't register with the government.

Officials said they missed the deadline to turn over the records. The group disbanded in August.

Police also demanded that the group explain its involvement in a joint petition sent to a United Nations agency, which asked for the government to improve its record on human rights.

No arrests were made during Thursday's raids.

Chan Po-ying, head of the League of Social Democrats, said that the raids were designed to spread fear and insisted that her group had no connection to the CHRF.

"It is a form of political intimidation which is meant to create white terror," she told the South China Morning Post.

Comments / 1

Related
KEYT

Amnesty International to close Hong Kong offices this year

HONG KONG (AP) — Amnesty International will close its two offices in Hong Kong this year, becoming the latest non-governmental organization to cease its operations amid a crackdown on political dissent in the city. An Amnesty International official said Hong Kong’s national security law has made it effectively impossible for organizations to work freely without fear of serious reprisals. Hong Kong implemented the sweeping law in 2020 and more than 120 people have been arrested. Amnesty International chair Anjhula Mya Singh Bais said the recent targeting of local human rights and trade union groups signaled authorities were intensifying their campaign to rid the city of dissenting voices.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Police#Human Rights Group#United Nations#Chrf
IBTimes

Covid Isolation Hurting Hong Kong's Reputation: Industry Group

Hong Kong's decision to pursue a zero-Covid strategy and maintain some of the world's strictest quarantine measures is hammering the city's business reputation, the top lobby group for financial firms in the city said Monday. The warning came as a survey showed almost half of major international banks and asset...
PUBLIC HEALTH
95.5 FM WIFC

Former leader of Hong Kong pro-independence group found guilty of secession

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Hong Kong court ruled on Wednesday that the former leader of pro-independence group Studentlocalism was guilty of secession under the city’s sweeping national security law, as well as money laundering, following a plea bargain with the prosecution. Tony Chung, 20, was charged with the offences...
POLITICS
Washington Post

First they came for the Hong Kong protesters. Then they came for their lawyers.

A central definition of a rule-of-law state is that no one is above the law. China has a different approach, in which the law is an instrument of social control by the powerful party-state — it is more “rule by law.” The Chinese Communist Party does not tolerate dissent, and under President Xi Jinping’s increasingly stifling rule it also does not tolerate lawyers who defend dissidents.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Washington Post

Hong Kong Is Determined to Lock Out the World

Hong Kong is intent on keeping its 7.5 million residents in and blocking almost everyone else out. In doing so, it’s moving further away from a Covid-19 exit strategy. As most of the world opens up, Hong Kong’s quarantine policy has made it close to impossible for residents to leave and reenter. Foreign employees, multinational companies and the locals that work for them are losing patience and hope. Over the weekend, a top lobbying group wrote to the financial secretary that the city’s approach risks its status as a business center.
CHINA
outbreaknewstoday.com

Invasive Group B Streptococcus cases in Hong Kong: The follow-up and investigation

In a follow-up on the increase in invasive Group B Streptococcus cases and the current investigation, Hong Kong health officials report the following:. As of October 20, the Hospital Authority (HA) had reported to the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) that 88 in-patients had tested positive for invasive Group B Streptococcus last month and this month, and provided specimens of 68 patients for genetic sequencing analysis. Laboratory analysis has shown that, amongst the specimens of 68 patients, 32 of them belonged to serotype III sequence type 283 (ST283), 27 cases belonged to other serotypes or another strain of ST283 different from the 32 cases, whereas the genetic analysis results for the remaining nine cases were pending.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Hong Kong man dies of pneumonia after police take his trousers as evidence but reject replacement from family

A man arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs died of pneumonia days after the Hong Kong police took away his trousers as evidence but denied him a replacement, a police watchdog revealed in a report. The suspect might have died due to “police’s failure to provide adequate clothing to her father during his detention in the police station,” said the Independent Police Complaints Council’s (IPCC) annual report released on Wednesday, citing her daughter.In the complaint to IPCC, his daughter said he was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs that were allegedly found in a pocket of his trousers....
PUBLIC SAFETY
matadornetwork.com

16 of the best hotels in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, an ultra-modern city jammed with skyscrapers, shopping, dining opportunities, museums, parks and some of the best hotels in the world, is a destination rich in history and Asian culture. Whether you are seeking an ultra-modern skyscraper, an amazing view, or a unique setting for your stay, you will find the perfect option in Hong Kong. While many of the well-known chain hotels are available, trying one of these more unique hotels is a better option for an authentic Hong Kong experience. Here are some of the best hotels in Hong Kong with options on the mainland and Hong Kong Island.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
208K+
Followers
43K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy