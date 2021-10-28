Hong Kong police raid 4 locations tied to protest group

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Hong Kong raided four locations on Thursday related to a human rights group that officials say is behind protest activity and failed to turn over information demanded by the government.

Authorities served search warrants at locations linked to the Civil Human Rights Front. One housed the office of another pro-opposition group, the League of Social Democrats.

Police demanded earlier this year that the Civil Human Rights Front turn over records relating to funding sources, expenses, bank accounts, a list of public marches and rallies and a reason for why it didn't register with the government.

Officials said they missed the deadline to turn over the records. The group disbanded in August.

Police also demanded that the group explain its involvement in a joint petition sent to a United Nations agency, which asked for the government to improve its record on human rights.

No arrests were made during Thursday's raids.

Chan Po-ying, head of the League of Social Democrats, said that the raids were designed to spread fear and insisted that her group had no connection to the CHRF.

"It is a form of political intimidation which is meant to create white terror," she told the South China Morning Post.