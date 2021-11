REVIEW – We have carpeted bedrooms in our home. Beyond that, all of the other flooring in the home is LVP (luxury vinyl plank) which is all the rage these days. What does that mean in terms of cleaning? It means that vacuuming simply isn’t enough. The floor needs to be wet-cleaned as well, and that means mopping. But, that’s a pain because you have to vacuum first to get up the dust and debris and then mop to deep clean the dirt and grime off the floor. If only there was a way to get this done in one pass. Well, it seems that cordless vac/mops are a thing lately, as evidenced by this review, recently written by Lynn Lopez, or this review, even more recently written by Matt Gregersen. Enter the LunaGLow Nano to bring more competition to this market space.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO