IdaCorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported profit of $38.9 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 32 cents per share. The investment company posted revenue of $21.2 million...
CAR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $10.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.7% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 96% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.
Comments / 0