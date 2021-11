The Securities and Exchange Commission says it has charged a former registered representative and his partner with running a multimillion-dollar Ponzi-like scheme. Since June 2019, Newport Beach, California-based BNZ and its co-founders and co-managers Brett Barber and Louis Zimmerle allegedly raised $13.5 million from more than 100 retail investors by promising them substantial returns, generally around 10% per year, through investments in real estate and alternative investments, the SEC says in a complaint filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

