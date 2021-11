After a little over a week with Atlus’s new role-playing game Shin Megami Tensei 5, it’s clear to me that the team behind it stepped up everything that I expect from the series. The character models are gorgeous, the story is louder and more intriguing than ever, the battles are fun and retain their challengingly-strategic nature, and the various pieces of demon lore have been expanded upon. But two surprising things that stand out to me are the movement and exploration of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO