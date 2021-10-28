CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Driver arrested 2 years after deadly Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

By Mark Sundstrom
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDXWe_0cfIfgyx00

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Over two years after a Queens man was struck by an SUV and left for dead in a Brooklyn street, the driver who allegedly fled the scene is facing a slew of serious charges, according to the NYPD.

Police said Ramsaran Mahabeersingh, 57, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the deadly 2019 hit-and-run.

The Brooklyn man was hit with charges including manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and assault, according to officials.

Police believe Mahabeersingh was behind the wheel of a Nissan Murano SUV that struck and killed 47-year-old Antonio Gonzalez in the Cypress Hills area of Brooklyn back on Sept. 22, 2019.

Man critically injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run

Gonzalez was attempting to cross North Conduit Avenue, at Crescent Street, around 3:15 a.m. when the SUV, traveling westbound on North Conduit Avenue, struck him, authorities said at the time.

The SUV fled the scene and responding officers found the victim laying unconscious in the road with severe head injuries, police said.

Gonzalez was initially rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, but died a day later.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

East Harlem triple shooting: Woman, 2 men wounded, police say

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Three people were wounded when gunfire erupted overnight on an Upper Manhattan street, the NYPD said early Wednesday. According to police, shots rang out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near the corner of East 125th Street and Second Avenue in the East Harlem area. The victims included a 26-year-old woman shot in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Teen, 16, arrested in fatal shooting of Brooklyn man: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a man in Brooklyn over the Halloween weekend was arrested Monday, police announced.  The teen faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Officers responded to a call of an assault in the vicinity of Stanhope Street and Irving Avenue in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Motorcyclist struck by NYPD cruiser, injured: officials

NEW LOTS, Brooklyn — A motorcyclist was injured when they struck an NYPD cruiser Tuesday, according to a police spokesperson. It happened in New Lots in Brooklyn at Linden Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue at around 3:20 p.m., FDNY officials said. The officer was traveling southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue responding to a large fight, police said. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

1 assaulted, 2 others shot during dispute in the Bronx: police

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Three people were injured, two of them shot, during an altercation in the Bronx Tuesday morning, police said. It happened in the vicinity of East 194 Street and Marion Avenue in the Fordham Manor neighborhood just after 9 a.m., authorities said. The two victims, who police sources said are related, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Masked suspect hits man with ax near Columbus Circle: NYPD

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan — An ax-wielding, masked suspect attacked a man on a Manhattan street Monday night, police said Tuesday. The 51-year-old victim was approached by the suspect on Broadway near Columbus Circle just after 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect threatened to kill the victim and then struck him in the left […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Head Injuries#Reckless Driving#Suv
PIX11

Brooklyn apartment building burns; no injuries reported

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — No injuries were reported in a fire on the top floor at a Brooklyn building that’s home to U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke’s district office. Firefighters worked for about two hours Wednesday on the blaze at 222 Lenox Road, which sent dark smoke billowing over the borough’s East Flatbush neighborhood.   Chief of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Upper West Side peephole shooting leaves neighbors on edge

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Neighbors are rattled following the attack of a 37-year-old mother Monday night. The victim, who was shot in the eye, was shot through her apartment’s peephole while looking to see who was at the door, police said. Ernesto Miller, who lives next door to the victim in their NYCHA apartment […]
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Nissan
PIX11

Massive fire rips through row of Harlem shops on Lenox Avenue: FDNY

HARLEM, Manhattan — A five-alarm blaze tore through a strip of shops in Harlem overnight into early Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY. Fire officials said a call came in just after 3 a.m. for the fire at 490 Lenox Ave., between West 134th and West 135th streets. The location is a one-story commercial building […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman shot through peephole of Manhattan apartment: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A 37-year-old woman was shot Monday night while looking through her Manhattan apartment’s peephole, police said. At approximately 7:40 p.m., police said they received a call regarding someone shot in a Columbus Avenue apartment. The victim was shot in the eye after she heard a knock at her door and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

2 boys who went missing while playing in Fort Greene Park found safe: NYPD

Breaking update: The boys were found safe in Brooklyn. They were taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said Tuesday. Original story: FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — Two 11-year-old boys were reported missing when they didn’t come home Monday after playing in a Brooklyn park, the NYPD said early Tuesday morning. The boys, one who lives […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teenage boy gunned down at Newark Halloween party

NEWARK, NJ — A teenage boy was fatally shot at a Newark Halloween party late, police said Monday. Mouctar Toure, a 17-year-old East Orange resident, was at a large apartment party on 4th Avenue when there was a report of shots fired around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, officials said. Officers found him suffering from a […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy