Wichita, KS

United States Postal Service adds faster processing machine in Wichita

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States Post Office is gearing up for a busy holiday season which could be hindered by supply chain issues.

The USPS has added new processing machines to get shipments delivered faster. One of those new machines is in Wichita.

“It can produce and transmit 3,200 packages per hour we can process. We have another machine here that currently does 5,400 passes per hour, so we’ve got a really good opportunity to not only be current but stay far ahead, said Mark Inglett, USPS.

The new macine is part of a $40 billion investment in the postal service.

The USPS recommends doing your holiday shopping early to minimize the chance in delays.

