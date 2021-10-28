CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Western Massachusetts in peak season for fall foliage

By WWLP Digital First
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

(WWLP) – The fall foliage map is released for the western Massachusetts area every Monday.

The map is complied from The Foliage Report which shows the week of October 25, most of the western Massachusetts area is in its peak color, with a portion of northern Berkshire County with past the color such as North Adams. There is great color in the eastern part of the state.

Typically, in an average year, the lower Pioneer Valley’s foliage peaks around mid-October, with some higher elevation areas, like the Berkshires, changing earlier than that. But with the delay this year, the best color has come closer to the end of October to see the best of it in the Springfield area.

WWLP

VIDEO: Snow in Goshen

The temperatures are getting colder as we begin November. In some parts of the state, snow has already been seen falling!
GOSHEN, MA
WWLP

Maine residents vote to reject power project for Massachusetts

Maine's Question 1, which asked whether Mainers "want to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and to require the Legislature to approve all other such projects anywhere in Maine" including retroactively, cruised to victory Tuesday night with nearly 60 percent support, according to unofficial results.
MAINE STATE
WWLP

WWLP

