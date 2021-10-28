CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preparing for federal student loan payments resuming early next year

AUGUSTA, Maine — If you're a graduate in debt, you may have received an email this week from your federal student loan servicer, reminding you that in about three months, payments will pick back up again. It's another way life is returning to some kind of normal, following the...

Forbes

How To Get Student Loan Forgiveness If You Don’t Work In Public Service

Here’s how to get student loan forgiveness if you don’t work in public service. Here’s what you need to know. President Joe Biden announced major changes to student loan forgiveness for public servants this month, which will help more student loan borrowers get student loan cancellation. These changes are a game changer for student loan forgiveness — and could help shape the future of student loans for other borrowers too. What’s the latest on wide-scale student loan cancellation? The latest on mass student loan forgiveness is there’s likely won’t be any, at least in the near-term. Student loan relief due to the Covid-19 pandemic is ending January 31, 2022, and the Biden administration has said repeatedly that there will be no more extensions for temporary student loan forbearance. So, do you qualify for student loan forgiveness? (Here’s who qualifies for student loan forgiveness right now). A common complaint is “But, I don’t work in public service.” Well, here’s how to get student loan forgiveness, even if you don’t work in public service:
COLLEGES
Investopedia

Student Loan Debt by Age

Student loans, like other major debts, can follow a borrower for a significant portion of their life. Additionally, loan debt affects some groups of people more severely than others, with notable differences by race and gender. That is also true of age groups. When you look at student loan debt...
EDUCATION
FingerLakes1.com

Billions in student loans being canceled: Here’s who can now apply to see debt wiped clean

Now that Navient has quit student loans — millions of borrowers will be getting new lenders. The company had $1.7 trillion in outstanding loans — held by a portfolio of borrowers who had hopes of good paying jobs after education. Now, the Department of Education is now relaxing requirements for a student loan debt forgiveness program, which will impact hundreds-of-thousands of borrowers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
okcfox.com

What to do now if you still owe student loans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Student loan repayments are scheduled to restart after January 31, 2022, and even though that is a few months away, there are some steps borrowers should take now to avoid problems after the start date. For instance, if your financial situation has changed, it is important to contact your lender as soon as possible to see if there are any plans that could help you afford those payments.
EDUCATION
Fortune

Student loan forgiveness is heating up. Here’s what to expect next

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Education announced it will expand the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program to cover more affected borrowers. The changes not only help future borrowers get their loans forgiven but will also be retroactively applied to public servants who saw their PSLF claims denied in the past. The latter means about 22,000 borrowers holding $1.74 billion in student debt will see their loans canceled.
EDUCATION
delawarebusinessnow.com

Navient now out of federal student loan servicing business

Wilmington-based Navient announced its proposal to transfer the loan servicing of 5.6 million Department of Education-owned student loan accounts to Maximus has received all necessary approvals. Effective Wednesday, Maximus replaces Navient as the contractor to the Department of Education. The transfer of the portfolio does not affect Navient’s Delaware headcount...
WILMINGTON, DE
BBC

'My student loan refund took six years'

Former student Rebecca Gale says she was "surprised, shocked and then angry" after getting a student loan refund six years after she finished paying it off. The 35-year-old thought she'd heard the last from the Student Loans Company (SLC) when she made her last payment in 2015. But just a...
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Sylva Herald

AG warns of student loan scams

The pandemic has disrupted all or parts of three academic years for students. Not surprisingly, there’s a lot of confusion about COVID-19 student loan policies and the possibility of debt forgiveness. During this stressful time for student loan borrowers, criminals are using your confusion and stress to try to trick...
EDUCATION
thebalance.com

The Reason Student Loan Servicers Are Quitting

The Balance is here to help you navigate your financial life. To that end, we track the money-related questions you most search on Google so we know what’s on your mind. Here are the answers to some of your most recent inquiries. Why are student loan servicers quitting?. Because it’s...
CREDITS & LOANS
KTEN.com

Whats the Cost to Refinance Student Loans?

Homeowners spend more than $4,000 on average to refinance a mortgage. That number can vary widely, depending on many factors. The average cost for borrowers to refinance student loans, on the other hand, doesn’t change. That’s because it’s $0. Is there a cost to refinance student loans?. Why is student...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Shawano Leader

5 Strategies to Lower Your Auto Loan Payments

According to Investopedia, you can save $50 per month or 2% in interest rates by refinancing your auto loan. Indeed, refinancing is one way to extend your income and get through hard economic times. Here are five strategies to lower your auto loan payments. Refinance the Loan for a Lower...
PERSONAL FINANCE
