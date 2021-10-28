CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Plasticizer found in food from McDonald’s, Domino’s, other fast food restaurants

By Nexstar Media Wire, J. Scott Wilson, Gaynor Hall
WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFOoZ_0cfIeTUb00

SAN ANTONIO ( NewsNation Now ) — A new study published in Nature reveals that phthalates, a chemical used to keep plastics soft, and similar chemicals were found in food purchased from McDonald’s, Burger King, Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Chipotle.

The chemicals were also found in gloves used to handle the food, which the study authors hypothesized might be the source of the contamination.

The glove contamination concept would seem to make sense, given that more of the chemicals were found in burritos than hamburgers. Fries, which aren’t usually touched at all, showed no contamination. The study did not come to any firm conclusion on that point, however.

Lawsuit: Strawberry Pop-Tarts don’t contain enough strawberries

Phthalates are linked to a host of health issues in children and adults. In adults, they have been linked to everything from reproductive issues to endocrine system problems. The National Institutes of Health cited a need to regulate phthalates in food to protect brain development in children, linking the compounds to ADHD and behavioral disorders.

According to The Washington Post , efforts to get a statement from the six chains involved in the sampling were unsuccessful. The FDA has acknowledged being aware of the study findings, but hasn’t yet issued a statement or taken any action.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Plasticizer#Plastics#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Domino#Nature#Pizza Hut#Taco Bell#Chipotle#Adhd#The Washington Post#Wgn Tv
The Independent

Millionaire who ate at Salt Bae’s new restaurant after McDonald’s says steakhouse isn’t ‘worth the price’

A millionaire who recently dined at Salt Bae’s London steakhouse, after first having a meal at McDonald’s, has claimed that the new restaurant isn’t “worth the price”.Since chef Nusret Gökçe opened his new Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Knightsbridge last month, diners have been shocked by the menu prices, with numerous customers expressing dismay over their bills at the end of the night.And, according to Chiraag Suchak, a 33-year-old IT contractor who works for investment banks and identifies as a millionaire, a meal at the steakhouse isn’t even worth the money.Suchak reflected on his experience dining at the viral chef’s newest...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

McDonald's and Popeyes Are Offering Free Food Right Now—Here's How to Get It

Two fast-food biggies are currently getting generous with free food. McDonald's will be showing appreciation for those raising America's future generations with a free breakfast giveaway. Anyone that works in a school, including teachers, administrators, and other school staff, will score a breakfast on the house if they head to their local McDonald's and show a work ID.
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

McDonald’s worker reveals three secrets about drive-thrus

A McDonald’s worker has shared three little-known facts about the fast food chain in a viral TikTok.New Zealand McDonald’s worker @charlton.a’s video will make you think again before saying anything private in your car while you’re waiting for your food at a drive-thru. The TikToker revealed that, when you’re in the drive-thru, the workers can apparently “hear everything”, even when their microphones are off. @charlton.a #mcdonalds #nz #fyp ♬ original sound - Xb up He also said that their cameras take a “mugshot” of you so they know which order is yours. You can also...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

Taco Bell Fans Are Mourning the Sudden End of This Beloved Item

Don't blink! The world is changing quickly, and fast food chains are among the institutions that are driving that trend the hardest. Why, Taco Bell had just come out with one of their most-hyped menu offerings of all time, and already customers are finding it's too late to get their hands on it. Did Taco Bell just discontinue one of its biggest successes? A few apparent insiders are sounding off.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Expensive McDonald's Menu Item Will Cost You Around $30

People will do anything to get their hands on a chicken sandwich, whether it be waiting in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru for hours at a time or getting in a knife fight in the Popeyes parking lot. There's just something about chicken sandwiches that causes people to make questionable decisions. For McDonald's in Lebanon, that translates to paying upwards of $30 for a single Grand Chicken Deluxe, or the slightly meatier Grand Chicken Special (via McDonald's).
RESTAURANTS
Inverse

Scientists find chemicals found in plastics served at popular fast-food chains

Plasticizers, chemicals added to plastics to make them softer, sturdier, and more flexible, are creeping into fast food, according to a new analysis. Researchers from George Washington University’s public health school found both ortho-phthalates, an older class of plasticizers whose toxicity lead the U.S. and European Union to restrict their use, and newer replacement plasticizers, whose health impacts are not clear, within orders purchased at popular fast-food chains.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

5 Major Fast-Food Items Losing Popularity With Customers

Back in the '90s, burgers and fries were in their heyday. There may have been a plethora of high-waisted jeans and scrunchies in that decade, too, but there was also a distinct lack of widespread health-consciousness and environmental concern. As society has continued to evolve toward the latter, fast food has, at times, struggled to keep up.
RESTAURANTS
vegoutmag.com

Plant Power Fast Food’s Las Vegas Location Is Now Open

The chain makes vegan versions of fast-food classics from breakfast to dessert!. Earlier this year, vegan fast-food restaurant Plant Power Fast Food announced several new openings in cities on the West Coast. As of this month, Plant Power Fast Food’s Las Vegas location is now open—and it’s already a hit with locals and visitors alike!
RESTAURANTS
BoardingArea

Food Review: McDonald’s Glazed Pull Apart Donut

Last month, I saw that McDonald’s was offering a new bakery item on the McCafe menu. The new pastry being offered is called the Glazed Pull Apart Donut. The pull apart is offered as part of the all day breakfast pastry offerings. My kids haven’t had McD’s in some time...
RESTAURANTS
WebMD

Phthalates Found in Many Fast Foods

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Do you like your burgers well done with a side of plastic?. Probably not. But a new study suggests that fast food often comes with a sizable helping of plastic-softening chemicals that could potentially lead to hormone disruption, infertility and learning disabilities. At...
FOOD SAFETY
WGN News

WGN News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy