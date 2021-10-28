CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Electric cars are more expensive to buy, but cheaper to service than gas-powered competitors

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EE4KD_0cfIeBql00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVl1g_0cfIeBql00
The 2018 Nissan Leaf.

Nissan

  • Electric cars cost 31% less to service over the first three years than gas cars, a new study says.
  • Electric cars had both lower maintenance and repair costs, according to We Predict.
  • They have far fewer moving parts than gasoline-powered vehicles.

Upfront, electric cars tend to cost more than gas-fueled vehicles. But they'll save you money on maintenance in the long run.

That's according to a study out Thursday from We Predict , a predictive analytics firm. The company found electric vehicles cost nearly a third less to service over their first three years of ownership than combustion-engine cars.

We Predict's study contributes to a growing body of research confirming that battery-powered vehicles are cheaper to own than ones that run on fossil fuels. EVs have fewer moving parts that can go bad and don't need some of the routine maintenance required of conventional cars, like oil changes.

The firm analyzed the money manufacturers and owners spent to service more than 13 million 2018-model-year vehicles over their first three years on the road. Service costs included repairs, maintenance, diagnostics, software updates, and recalls . It found that although EVs were more expensive to service early on, by the three-year mark, they became more economical.

After three years, average service costs for gas cars totaled $749. For electric cars, it was $514, 31% less. Higher labor and diagnostic costs for EVs help account for elevated service costs in the first year, Renee Stephens, We Predict's vice president of North American operations, told Insider.

We Predict chalks up the disparity in service costs mainly to lower maintenance costs for EVs. In the first three years of ownership, gas cars needed $228 in maintenance on average, compared with just $77 for electrics. Repair bills were also 22% lower for EVs.

We Predict said that total three-year service outlays for EVs ranged from $202 to $2,247, with the top performers being the Honda Clarity, Chevrolet Bolt, and Volkswagen e-Golf.

The analysis echoes findings from other recent studies, including a June report from the US Department of Energy. That study found that EVs cost 6.1 cents per mile to maintain, compared to 10.1 cents per mile for combustion-engine vehicles.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
The Day

Study compares electric vehicle charge costs vs. gas — and results were surprising

Last year Patrick Anderson went electric: He got a Porsche Taycan EV in dark blue. Anderson, who is CEO of East Lansing, Mich.-based economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group, loves the zippy acceleration and "exciting" features the car offers. He also gets satisfaction in knowing that driving an EV benefits the environment, he said.
CARS
electrek.co

Longest-range electric vehicles (EVs) you can buy in 2021

As electric vehicles look to gain an even larger portion of the automobile market in 2021, consumers will look at a number of factors as they choose to go electric. One major specification on any EV data sheet is the estimated range i.e. the amount of miles your new vehicle can travel on a single charge. Naturally, you’re going to want the most battery for your buck. Below is a list of the current EV options for 2021 sorted by longest range.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Us Department Of Energy#Volkswagen E Golf#Nissan Electric#Evs#North American
CleanTechnica

Don’t Buy Another Gas Car!

Those of us who have been driving electric cars for seven years, like I have, and researching the subject know that electric cars are a superior non-polluting technology to gasoline cars. We believe that within 10 years, we will look on gas cars like we now look on film cameras, tube TVs, flip phones, horses, and sailing ships. However, it will take a while longer before they are all gone. By then, I like to joke that they will only be used for hay rides and sleigh rides.
GAS PRICE
insideevs.com

How Much Range Does an Electric Car Lose Each Year?

While electric vehicles have been proven to have considerably lower ownership costs compared to their ICE counterparts, battery longevity remains an equivocal subject. Similar to how consumers ask how long the batteries can last, manufacturers often question the same subject. ''Every single battery is going to degrade every time you charge and discharge it,'' Atlis Motor Vehicles CEO, Mark Hanchett, told InsideEVs.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
CleanTechnica

There Are More Electric Cars Than Gas Cars On The Road In Oslo

Are Hansen, our ace reporter on the ground in Norway, got in touch the other day to alert us to the latest news from Elbil, the Norwegian Electric Car Association. If Norway is a leader in the EV revolution, Oslo is ground zero for the movement. One of the benefits that electric car drivers in Oslo are entitled to is reduced tolls on the highways leading in and out of that city.
TRAFFIC
Wired

Cars Are Going Electric. What Happens to the Used Batteries?

Now the automaker was expanding the recall to all 141,000 Bolts sold worldwide since 2017. Fixing them would be a massive operation. Unlike the toaster-oven-sized lead-acid batteries inside most gas-powered vehicles, the lithium-ion battery pack inside the Bolt runs the full wheelbase of the car and weighs 960 pounds. It contains hundreds of battery cells that are delicate and finicky. When taken apart for repairs, they can be dangerous, and incorrect handling can lead to noxious fumes and fires.
CARS
News - What Car?

Most (and least) reliable electric cars

Electric cars are at the cutting edge of technology, but does that make them more or less prone to faults, and which are the most and least dependable models?... Electric cars are still relatively new to the mainstream, so you might be a bit worried about whether their technology can be relied on. Fortunately, the answer generally appears to be 'yes', with owners of most models rating them very highly in our 2021 Reliability Survey.
CARS
Autoweek.com

The Best Electric Vehicle Chargers for Your Car

As plug-in electric vehicles become a significant piece of the automotive market, public and commercial charging infrastructure struggles to keep the pace. Even in densely populated cities, charging stations tend to be sparsely distributed. Luckily, home charging methods have come in as a more convenient solution. Though they don’t charge...
TECHNOLOGY
Autoblog

Most expensive cars to insure in the U.S.

You probably already know that insurance premiums vary from vehicle to vehicle. But did you know that the most expensive car to insure in America costs nearly four times as much to insure than the least expensive? That's a huge difference, and it means new-car buyers need to be aware of how much they'll need to budget every month to drive the car of their dreams. It also means some vehicles may be priced out of reach of some potential buyers, even if they can afford the monthly payment.
BUYING CARS
towardsdatascience.com

Optimizing Electric Vehicle Charging Stations for Increased Use

Creating predicted wait time and variable usage rate dashboards to redirect traffic at EV charging stations. New Electric vehicle sales in the United States hit a high of 2.4% of the market share in 2020, with metropolitan areas that have invested in strong promotion actions for EV adoption leading the way in terms EV registration and variability of model availability.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla launches a new home charger that works with all electric cars

Today, Tesla is launching a new home charger that comes with a J1772 plug, which works with all electric cars in North America – not just Tesla vehicles. As of late, Tesla appears to be making a lot of moves to service electric vehicles beyond the ones that it makes itself.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Business Insider

276K+
Followers
19K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy