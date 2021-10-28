CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US weekly jobless claims slide to new pandemic low of 281,000

By Ben Winck,Andy Kiersz
 6 days ago

  • Weekly jobless claims dropped to 281,000 last week, marking a new pandemic-era low.
  • Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected filings to stay flat at 290,000.
  • Continuing claims slid to 2.24 million for the week that ended October 16, also beating estimates.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance fell again last week, extending a steady decline through the fall.

Jobless claims totaled 281,000 last week, the Labor Department announced Thursday morning. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected claims to be unchanged at 290,000. The print marked a fourth straight decline and placed claims at a new pandemic-era low.

The previous week's count was revised to 291,000 from 290,000.

Continuing claims - which track Americans filing for ongoing unemployment benefits - slid to 2.24 million for the week that ended October 16. That beat the median estimate of 2.42 million claims and also marked a new pandemic low.

Weekly claims and continuing claims have both fallen through October to fresh lows, signaling the labor market's recovery has been faring better this month. Both measures had hovered at elevated levels in September as hiring slowed sharply . While claims still sit well above pre-pandemic norms, the latest downtrend suggests they could near their 2020 lows by the end of the year.

While the government's jobless-claims report typically takes center stage on Thursday mornings, the spotlight was squarely on its third-quarter GDP report. Data published Thursday showed the US economy expanding at an annualized rate of 2% through the quarter, falling short of the 2.7% pace forecasted by economists. It also marked the slowest growth of the pandemic recovery.

The slowdown was powered by the Delta variant and the global supply chain crisis . The third quarter saw virus cases rebound as the Delta wave took hold. The virus's resurgence and the renewal of some economic restrictions cut into spending on services and dramatically slowed the hiring recovery.

Separately, a combination of factory backlogs, shipping delays, and supply shortages kept businesses from matching Americans' strong spending. Shipping companies and ports are now working 24/7 to fix widespread logjams, but the worst of the crisis helped pull third-quarter growth to disappointing levels.

calculatedriskblog.com

Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims Decrease to 281,000

In the week ending October 23, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 281,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level. This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000. The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 290,000 to 291,000. The 4-week moving average was 299,250, a decrease of 20,750 from the previous week's revised average. This is the lowest level for this average since March 14, 2020 when it was 225,500. The previous week's average was revised up by 250 from 319,750 to 320,000.
Financial World

US jobless claims hit 19-month low as labour market squeezes

On Thursday, US Labour Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits fell further to a 19-month low last week, remarking a third straight weekly decline in jobless claims while illustrating a highly squeezed US labour market. Nonetheless, several analysts were quoted saying...
ECONOMY
AFP

US private employers added 571,000 jobs in October: ADP

Private businesses hired 571,000 workers last month, payroll services firm ADP reported Wednesday, the latest sign that the US economy is bouncing back from the Delta wave of Covid-19. The employment increase was better than analysts had forecast, and saw firms of all sizes add positions, with the bulk of the growth in the services sector, including leisure and hospitality businesses that were badly hit by the pandemic restrictions. "The job market is revving back up as the Delta-wave of the pandemic winds down," said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, which collaborates with ADP on the report. "As long as the pandemic remains contained, more big job gains are likely in coming months."
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Worsening shortages, high prices restrain U.S. manufacturing activity

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in October, with all industries reporting record-long lead times for raw materials, indicating that stretched supply chains continued to constrain economic activity early in the fourth quarter. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also hinted at some moderation in demand...
BUSINESS
