Yesterday (Tuesday 10/26) was a normal day just like any other. I headed home from work just like I do every day at 5 pm. Sun was shining as usual, traffic was about as it is normally in Midland at 5 pm on 191. Turned left on the frontage road to get on Loop 250 headed toward Big Spring Street--no problem. Radio is on, everyone's cruising along in front of and next to me... A day typical of any other weekday. Until---the truck in front of me slams on its brakes about a half mile before the Garfield exit and I almost rear-end him! So in turn, I slam on MINE--and the guy behind ME in his Mercedes SUV has to veer off onto the shoulder, kicking up a ton of dirt and dust--to avoid colliding with the back of my car! Fortunately--we didn't add to what had already occurred down the road a bit. Right where the Garfield exit ramp is on the East Bound side of Loop 250--there was a crash that had been pulled off to the left side that was causing a major slowdown on the roadway because the Police vehicle was sitting in the passing lane.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO