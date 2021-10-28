ALBUM REVIEW: Whitechapel – Kin

The difficulty in talking about Monolord at this point is doing so in non-superlative terms. Your Time to Shine is a tale of Monolord and Monolord. There is Monolord, the Gothenburg trio whose riff worship across now-five full-lengths has cast an influential net that spans every continent they’ve touched on tour and then some. The three-piece of guitarist/vocalist Thomas V. Jäger, bassist Mika Häkki and drummer/engineer Esben Willems, who since their 2014 debut, Empress Rising (discussed here) have done nothing other than dominate the heavy underground, tonally and in work ethic. Monolord the beast. With a sound that seems infinitely imitable — as the lumbering hordes in their significant shadow prove — but unable to be reproduced verbatim.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO