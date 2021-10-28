ALBUM REVIEW: Whitechapel – Kin

Legendary Symphonic Metal vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva (Torn Between Two Worlds, Mortiis) has released a brand new single, a reimagining of the her song “A Sign of the Sublime (Redux)” from her debut solo album of the same name in 2010. Although the album is loved by fans, Sarah and her peers soured on the finished product, much to their dismay. She has gathered some amazing comrades (including members of Angtoria, ex-Cradle of Filth, Mayhem) to recreate the track such as Ken Newman – guitars, Dan Abela – guitars, drums, mixing and mastering, Lindsay Schoolcraft – Keys and orchestration, Dave Pybus – Bass and Charles E A Hedger/Ghul – chipping in a guitar solo! Stream and pre-order the track right now at the link below.
