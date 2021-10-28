CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALBUM REVIEW: Whitechapel – Kin

By Hansel Lopez
 7 days ago

Turns out those dudes in Whitechapel are going to be alright. About a decade removed from the great Deathcore rush, this Knoxville unit is still putting up strong numbers and successfully exploring beyond the confines of the genre. And if you enjoyed the genre line blurring on 2019s The Valley, well...

