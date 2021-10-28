CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US Army Commissions 300-kW Laser Weapon System, the Biggest So Far

By Ameya Paleja
 6 days ago
The U.S. Army has moved a step closer to a future where it uses directed energy weapons to counter its adversaries. The Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) of the U.S. Army has awarded a contract to General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) and Boeing to develop a prototype of a...

Interesting Engineering

The US Navy Has Sold Two War-Veteran Aircraft Carriers for Pennies

The U.S. Navy has concluded the sale of two aircraft carriers, USS Kitty Hawk and USS John F.Kennedy to a Texas-based shipbreaking company for a cent each, USA Today reported. Made out of high-grade metal, ships are a great resource for recycling. From tug boats to military-grade vessels, ships are broken down to their individual parts after they are decommissioned. However, breaking them down is not that easy due to their size and older ships contain dangerous compounds like mercury, asbestos, and at times radioactive material. Globally, ship breaking and recycling is a massive and specialized industry.
MILITARY
thedrive

The Army Just Got Its Hands On Its First "Dark Eagle" Hypersonic Missile Launchers

The hypersonic missile era is about to officially begin for the U.S. Army. The U.S. Army is moving closer toward fielding its first Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles, also known as the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, with the recent delivery of prototype trailer-mounted launchers, as well as other key components of the complete weapon system. In doing so, the Army has also confirmed that Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State is the home of the first unit intended to be equipped with these weapons, something the service has been very tight-lipped about in the past.
MILITARY
New York Post

Russian aircraft enters Alaska’s defense zone

Russian aircraft flew a bit too close to Alaska on Thursday, but apparently did not enter US or Canadian airspace, defense officials said. The planes entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, which extends for hundreds of miles around the shore and is monitored for national security purposes, according to the military’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

The Navy Just Released Its Vision For Its Future F/A-XX Next Generation Strike Fighter

The Navy wants F/A-XX to be faster, longer-ranged, and better equipped than its Super Hornets, and to be a "quarterback" for future drones. The U.S. Navy has provided new details about its vision for a future F/A-XX next-generation strike fighter to replace the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet in the 2030s, as well as new art depicting a notional design. The service says it wants these aircraft to fly farther and faster than the existing Super Hornet, have improved sensor capabilities, and be able to employ future longer-range weapons. It also expects the F/A-XX to act as a "quarterback" for groups of unmanned aircraft carrying munitions, equipped with electronic warfare suites, configured as command and control nodes, and more.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

This Is Our First Look Inside A CH-53K King Stallion Fully Loaded With Marines

Just as with the aging CH-53Es it will replace, scenes like this aboard CH-53Ks will become a staple of Marine infantry for decades to come. Despite more than a few hurdles along the way, the CH-53K King Stallion is now moving closer to meaningful operational service with the U.S. Marine Corps. Now that the heavy-lift helicopter has been loaded with Marines, we have a much better chance to compare some of the really tangible improvements it offers over its predecessor, the CH-53E Super Stallion, which entered service back in 1981, from the perspective of those who will ride aboard it.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Who is winning the hypersonic missile race? Beijing's 21,000mph weapon has the biggest range of any known system - but US and Russia both have their own top secret programs in new global arms contest

The global hypersonic arms race is hotting up worldwide after China tested a top secret weapon that can circle the globe at 21,000mph and descend from space to strike anywhere on Earth in minutes. The missile is designed to travel in low orbit to dodge missile detection and defence systems,...
MILITARY
theaviationgeekclub.com

Alternate fighter plan recommends ‘USAF to Kill F-15EX, extend F-22, purchase more F-35s and new Stealth fighters’

Retiring the F-22 before the NGAD (its replacement) is in hand would allow China “the fait accompli it seeks” in potential conflicts such as with Taiwan. As already reported, Speaking during the McAleese FY2022 Defense Programs Conference Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., Air Force Chief of Staff, said on May 12, 2021 that the US Air Force (USAF) will cut its fighter inventory from seven fleets to four, and the F-22 is not on his short list.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

China's National Insignia Appears On U.S. Navy Adversary F/A-18 Hornet

Chinese insignia on Navy jets, as well as full planned PLA-inspired paint schemes and new patches, reflect how China is now America's 'pacing threat.'. The U.S. Navy's Fighter Squadron Composite 12, or VFC-12, also known as the "Fighting Omars," has released a picture that shows one of the unit's F/A-18s sporting the national insignia of the Chinese military on the tail rather than a more typical Soviet/Russian-style red star. The unit, which also goes by its callsign, Ambush, is one of four squadrons in the Navy that provide specialized "red air" adversary training support. The War Zone was first to report last year that VFC-12 planned to apply entire new paint schemes mimicking those worn by Chinese jets, among others, to some of its new F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, reflecting a U.S. military-wide shift in attention to China as America's so-called preeminent "pacing threat."
MILITARY
NW Florida Daily News

A frickin' laser beam! Lockheed Martin delivers laser weapon for AFSOC's C-130 aircraft

HURLBURT FIELD — They're not being mounted in the planes just yet, but defense contractor Lockheed Martin has delivered a new laser weapon to the Air Force. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) headquartered at Hurlburt Field has plans to mount the weapon on the already heavily-armed AC-130J Ghostrider, part of the arsenal of workhorse C-130 multiple-role four-engine turboprop airplanes flown by the command.
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
MILITARY
techeblog.com

Lockheed Martin Set to Equip Fighter Jets with Tactical Laser Weapon Systems Within 5-Years

We have seen the future of fighter jets, and it includes Lockheed Martin’s Tactical Laser Weapon System (TALWS). The company is currently developing a directed energy system for fighter jets, and hope to deploy it within 5-years. This system will include a beam director, or the optical system that places the high-energy light on target and keeps it there with enough precision to defeat the threat. Read more for two videos and additional information.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
