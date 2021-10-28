CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil companies face 'big tobacco moment' in Congress over their climate policies

By Deirdre Walsh
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There were tense moments in a House Oversight Committee hearing Thursday, where executives from the world's biggest oil and gas companies took questions about their role in the climate crisis. It's the first time all were testifying together. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., who chairs the oversight committee, compared the...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as "beyond unacceptable" part of the Democratic reconciliation bill. According to analyses, a planned repeal of the SALT deductions cap would amount to a massive windfall for the wealthiest. The $1.75 trillion bill has been mired in the Senate amid disputes among Democrats. Sen. Bernie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Herrell
Person
Ro Khanna
Person
Joe Manchin
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Senate Republicans block a voting rights bill for the third time this year

Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blocked another voting rights bill, this one named for Georgia civil rights icon John R. Lewis. On a 50-49 vote, the Senate declined to proceed to debate on the latest Democratic effort at a nationwide voting rights overhaul meant to stymie Republican-led state laws restricting voting access. It was […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans block a voting rights bill for the third time this year appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Oil#Oil Companies#Oil Company#Tobacco Companies#House Oversight Committee#Republican#American#Npr#Democrats#Exxonmobil#Bp America#Chevron#Shell
OilPrice.com

Oil & Gas Companies Face Tough Decision On Emissions

With the COP26 climate conference underway in Glasgow, global energy companies are splashing on ads touting their green credentials. Despite the ads, the oil and gas industry accounts for about 40% of all greenhouse gas emissions. They need to get out in front of these climate related issues if for no other reason than a simple risk minimization strategy. Declaring their support for broad environmental goals serves an important purpose—it may postpone even more intrusive government restrictions and also serves to placate nervous providers of capital, equity investors as well as bondholders. According to a recently published study authored by European academics and think tankers (“How ambitious are oil and gas companies’ climate goals?”, Science, 22 October 2021), of the 52 major oil and gas companies studied, only two had set goals that would actually meet the 2050 climate target set by the international conferences to limit global temperature rise to1.5 degrees Celsius.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Democratic chair issues subpoenas to oil executives

The chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas Tuesday to top executives of ExxonMobil Chevron and other oil giants, charging that the companies have not turned over documents needed by the committee to investigate allegations that the oil industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.Rep. Carolyn Maloney D-N.Y., said she tried hard to obtain the information voluntarily, but "the oil companies employed the same tactics they used for decades on climate policy — delay and obstruction.''The subpoenas follow a high-profile hearing last week in which top oil executives denied spreading disinformation about climate change...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
The Independent

The congressman taking on Big Oil’s climate disinformation

Ro Khanna, the congressman spearheading efforts to hold Big Oil accountable for its outsized role in causing the climate crisis, has told The Independent that he and his Democratic colleagues were left with no choice but to issue subpoenas for internal documents as it was “justified by their record”.“They thought they would just sit there, survive this and then move on with their lives. And that’s not going to happen,” Mr Khanna said.His remarks came after leaders of the US’s four largest oil companies – Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP and Shell – were questioned under oath for the first...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Big Oil clashes with US Democratic lawmakers over climate 'disinformation'

US oil industry executives faced tough questions from congressional Democrats on Thursday over statements on climate science and whether their actions on green energy live up to their marketing campaigns. But Democrats were unable to secure any expressions of regret by oil executives in a free-flowing session titled, "Fueling the Climate Crisis: Exposing Big Oil's Disinformation Campaign to Prevent Climate Action."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pbs.org

Oil giants facing Congress deny spreading climate disinformation

Who testified before Congress according to this piece?. What sorts of misinformation did Congress members accuse oil companies of promoting?. Who called the hearing a kind of “distraction” and “theater”?. What does polling mentioned in this piece say about U.S. attitudes toward fossil fuels and climate change?. How did oil...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy