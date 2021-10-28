CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Advances in pH and phosphate monitoring enhance safety in nuclear fuel recycling

By Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicture a scenario in which a highly toxic substance, like dissolved nuclear fuel, is being recycled in a reprocessing plant. Until now, workers inside the plant had very limited information about what's in the solution to inform next steps. But that's changing, thanks to the innovative work led by two interns...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
International Atomic Energy Agency

Meet the Winners of the IAEA's Nuclear Safety Essay Competition

Six students and early career professionals, below the age of 30, have been selected as the winners of the IAEA’s nuclear safety essay contest and will participate in the Special Panel – Youth and the Nuclear Industry on 10 November 2021, during the IAEA’s International Conference on a Decade of Progress after Fukushima-Daiichi: Building on the Lessons Learned to Further Strengthen Nuclear Safety.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Global carbon emissions rebound close to pre-COVID levels

Global carbon emissions in 2021 are set to rebound close to pre-COVID levels, according to the Global Carbon Project. Fossil carbon emissions dropped by 5.4% in 2020 amid COVID lockdowns, but the new report projects an increase of 4.9% this year (4.1% to 5.7%) to 36.4 billion tonnes. Emissions from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
world-nuclear-news.org

INL-developed device opens door for advanced fuel safety studies

Researchers at the US Department of Energy's (DOE's) Idaho National Laboratory (INL) have developed a new method of simulating what happens to a nuclear fuel pin when it overheats, using a newly developed detector which they plan to use in future tests of advanced light-water reactor fuel designs, beginning next year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Fuel#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Waste#Nuclear Reactors#Pnnl#Hanford Site
propertyindustryeye.com

Tech solutions to monitor safety and space usage in the workplace

This may not be of use or interest to smaller estate agency operations (and the idea of anonymous desk monitoring leaves us at EYE rather cold) but for those who operate large offices and who are considering how future working practices are evolving, there are some potentials in how tech can help with the safety and usage of space.
TECHNOLOGY
industryglobalnews24.com

Former SpaceX engineers design nuclear microreactor as an alternative to fossil fuels

Radiant, a US-based company is trying to develop a portable nuclear microreactor as a power source. They are collecting funds to design the reactor. This reactor can be used in case other forms of power generation including diesel gensets are not practical. The company Radiant is founded by a group of engineers who were working with Elon Musk's SpaceX earlier.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dronedj.com

UK ponders drone monitoring of coastal nuclear plant cooling intake systems

Authorities in the UK are examining a request to take a test UAV project live. It would involve extending experimental drone use monitoring coastal nuclear power plants for marine life that risks getting sucked into their cooling tubes to a real, increasingly troubling example of that in Scotland. The problem...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Chemistry
k-state.edu

Nuclear Regulatory Commission funds data-driven analysis framework for advanced nuclear reactors

MANHATTAN — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has awarded Hitesh Bindra, Steve Hsu keystone research scholar and associate professor in the Alan Levin Department of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering at Kansas State University, a nearly $500,000 grant to develop data-driven computational models for safety analysis of advanced nuclear reactors for regulatory and licensing purposes.
MANHATTAN, KS
ForConstructionPros.com

Troubleshooting and Diagnosing Advanced Safety Systems

A dashboard warning light can send a simple and clear message: Something on your truck needs to be checked. But on today’s complex vehicles – and particularly when it comes to their increasingly interconnected safety systems – knowing exactly how and what to check can mean the difference between hours and days of costly downtime.
CARS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Advanced reactors could bring next nuclear era, report finds

As Wyoming continues to carve out a niche in the next-generation nuclear industry, researchers are following along. Already, some have begun to envision the advanced reactor proposed for one of the state’s four retiring coal plants as a possible building block of decarbonization. The vast nuclear facilities already operating in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Engineers say they have found a new way to create fuel ‘out of thin air’

Scientists say they have created a new system that can create fuel out of sunlight and air.The new system is notable because it can work under field conditions, rather than in the specialised and specific conditions of a laboratory.Eventually, it could be used to create carbon-neutral fuels for things like aviation and shipping – but significant amounts of development and upscaling would be required first, the engineers behind the discovery note.The system is part of a broader attempt to built new processes that could help reduce the 8 per cent of humanity’s carbon dioxide emissions that come from flying and...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Three ways to reduce the carbon footprint of food purchased by US households

Most consumers want to make food purchases that are smart for their wallets, their health and the environment. And while switching to a vegetarian or vegan diet can lower one's impact on greenhouse gas emissions, it may not be realistic or healthful for everyone. Now, researchers in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology report three ways that Americans can reduce the carbon footprint of their food purchases, without requiring drastic dietary changes.
Phys.org

Researchers develop a tool to neutralize chemical weapons using rare-earth elements

Researchers at Concordia are studying the potential applications of a type of compound called metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). They have designed a new kind of microscopic structure that can rapidly mitigate chemical weapons when exposed to ultraviolet light. MOFs are artificially created hybrid networks of metal clusters bound to each other...
CHEMISTRY
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Game changing’ EU satellite programme to provide real-time greenhouse gas emissions monitoring

A “constellation of dedicated satellites” is to be launched into orbit by the European Union to closely monitor humanity’s greenhouse gas emissions in detail.Scientists working on the project said the “game-changing” tool will be able to detect carbon dioxide and methane emissions “with unprecedented accuracy and detail – and close to real time.”The satellites – which will form part of the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) – will even be capable of looking at individual carbon dioxide and methane sources such as power plants and fossil fuel production sites, the service said.The project, which will be launched and fully...
SCIENCE
enr.com

Welcome Back, Construction Crew. Here Are Your New Safety Monitoring Devices.

Raymond A. Volpatt Jr. recalls with some distress the painful months starting in April 2020. Although some of his family-owned contracting company’s work was deemed essential and continued in the early pandemic, a third of its annual revenue, $10 million worth, was cancelled or postponed. “I sat down with my...
ELECTRONICS
kvpr.org

Pesticide safety groups push for advance notice of use following UCLA study

Local organizers rallied outside the Department of Pesticide Regulations in Clovis Tuesday to demand immediate pesticide reform following a study published this summer that found certain pesticides used in California were linked to childhood cancer. The study, conducted by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health linked 13 pesticides to...
CLOVIS, CA
Phys.org

NZ's government plans to switch to a circular economy to cut waste and emissions

The New Zealand government is currently developing plans to address two crises—climate change and waste—and to embrace a circular economy. But it has no clear path for how to do this. The resulting muddle is watering down the potential of a circular economy to bring lasting change. Public consultation is...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy