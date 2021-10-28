CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastercard’s third-quarter profit soars 60% on spending recovery

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Mastercard Inc reported a nearly 60% rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, spurred by an improvement in domestic spending and a healthy recovery in cross-border spending. The payments giant’s net...

