CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK complies with EU trade deal, Johnson’s spokesman says

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Britain is fully in compliance with the rules of its post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, and wants further talks with French and EU officials over why a UK trawler has been detained...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Brexit demand is impossible and he knows it, says EU vice president

The EU has flat-out rejected a British demand to end any role for European court judges in Northern Ireland. Speaking on Wednesday evening the European Commission's vice president Frans Timmermans said it was “extremely well-known in London” that the demand to ditch the European Court of Justice could not be met.UK Brexit minister Lord Frost has said the ECJ should be replaced with an independent arbitration panel and that it can have no role settling disputes in Northern Ireland.But the EU says this is not possible while Northern Ireland is benefitting from being inside the single market. Under the European...
POLITICS
AFP

UK accused of 'staggering hypocrisy' as political row stalks COP26

"Shameless." "Sleazy." "Guilty." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced damning headlines on Thursday that cast his government in the worst possible light just as he browbeats world powers to show moral leadership over climate change. The government tore up the rulebook on how parliament polices ethical lapses by its members late on Wednesday after a cross-party standards committee issued an excoriating report on illegal lobbying by Conservative MP Owen Paterson. Rather than endorsing a recommended six-week suspension for Paterson, MPs opted to overhaul parliament's internal disciplinary process. Chris Bryant, the committee's Labour chair, likened the move to Vladimir Putin's Russia with leaders rigging the rules after the event to protect one of their own.
U.K.
95.5 FM WIFC

COVID-19 transmission rates in Europe “grave concern”, WHO Europe head says

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The current rate of COVID-19 transmission in Europe is of “grave concern”, the World Health Organization’s Europe head, Hans Kluge, told a media briefing on Thursday. “The current pace of transmission across the 53 countries of the European Region, is of grave concern,” Kluge said, adding that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson set to deliver worst living standard growth on record, report finds

Boris Johnson's government is on track to deliver the worst growth in living standards over the course of any parliamentary term on record, and incomes are at risk of falling, according to analysis of official figures.Real household disposable incomes are forecast to grow just 0.5 per cent between late 2019 when Mr Johnson won a decisive election victory, and 2024, a report from the Resolution Foundation think tank noted.The annual growth rate of 0.1 per cent forecasted by the Office for Budget Responsibility would make this parliament the worst ever for income growth, behind the 0.3 per cent annual rise...
BUSINESS
AFP

Held British trawler leaves France ahead of talks

The British trawler impounded for a week by France in a deepening dispute over fishing rights sailed Wednesday from the French northern port of Le Havre after receiving permission to leave, a day ahead of crunch talks aimed at resolving the standoff . The Cornelis Gert Jan, which is accused of gathering two tons of scallops in French waters without a proper licence, left the port just after 1700 GMT, the correspondent said. The lawyer for the ship's captain, Mathieu Croix, said a court in the nearby city of Rouen had allowed it to leave without posting any financial guarantee. He told AFP that the court had rejected the state's demand that the trawler remain impounded until a 150,000 euro ($175,000) bond was deposited. The vessel's captain Jondy Ward was present in court for the hearing.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Eu#Reuters#The European Union#French#British#Navy
The Independent

Businesses are becoming increasingly frustrated with Brexit – but Frost can’t solve that

It’s David Frost’s big day out. The unelected Brexit minister has hopped across the channel into enemy territory – that’s what France is in the minds of the Brexity people he pals around with – to talk fishing. In theory, this is aimed at resolving the damaging spat over licences in a tiny, but nonetheless highly symbolic, sector of the economy. It’s a row that most of us probably have only a dim understanding of, and I include (most) politicians in that. In practice… put it this way: given the egg Boris Johnson has managed to get all over his...
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

USTR’s Tai says EU trade deal will prevent metals ‘leakage’ from China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday the new U.S.-EU steel trade agreement will help address excess metals capacity from China by preventing “leakage” of Chinese steel and aluminum into the U.S. market. “Going forward, the U.S. and the EU will analyze the volume of steel...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

UK PM 'cautiously optimistic' about COP climate deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said humanity was starting to even the score against climate change after a two-day COP26 summit, but warned there was a "very long way to go". He came to Scotland from a G20 meeting in Rome, and en route to Italy had told reporters that if fighting climate change was a game of football, humanity was losing 5-1.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
95.5 FM WIFC

French court frees impounded British trawler

PARIS (Reuters) – A French court ruled on Wednesday that a British trawler impounded by French authorities could sail for home, overturning an earlier demand that its captain pay a 150,000 euro ($174,000) deposit, a lawyer for the captain said. The Cornelis Gert Jan was seized last week, with French...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson to hold press conference from Cop26 climate summit

Boris Johnson is to hold a press conference at 5pm at the climate summit Cop26 summit in Glasgow, No 10 has said.It comes after a series of gloomy remarks from the prime minister in recent days about the ability to thrash out an agreement at the conference to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.Ahead of the event, Mr Johnson warned fellow leaders that if the summit failed “the whole thing fails” and the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement would have “crumpled at the first reckoning”.However, on the second day of the summit, ministers struck a more...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

American distillers look to rebuild business in Europe

American whiskey producers raised a glass to celebrate a trans-Atlantic agreement to end retaliatory tariffs that sank their sales in Europe Now comes the challenge of rebuilding brands that were stymied in those ultra-competitive markets during the lengthy trade dispute.Tasked with ramping up distribution networks in some their industry's largest overseas markets, producers of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey also have to overcome problems in the global supply chain from the COVID-19 pandemic.But whiskey producers sounded optimistic Monday about reviving growth strategies for European markets after the U.S. and European Union announced a weekend agreement to settle...
DRINKS
The Independent

British vessel remains held by French authorities, despite minister’s claim it had been released

The British vessel at the centre of a furious post-Brexit row over fishing rights remains in the hands of the French authorities – despite a UK cabinet minister claiming it had been released.Environment secretary George Eustice claimed on Tuesday that the scallop vessel Cornelis Gert Jan, seized by French and detained in the port of Le Harve, had been released.“I understand that vessel has now been released and I think there’s going to need to be some further discussions, clearly there was an administrative error at some point,” he told Sky News.But the director of the vessel’s owner Macduff...
U.K.
The Independent

Australia prime minister attacks French leader's credibility

Australian Prime Scott Morrison attacked the credibility of French President Emmanuel Macron as a newspaper quoted a text message that suggested France anticipated “bad news” about a now-scuttled submarine deal.An Australia newspaper cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s explanation to Macron last week that the U.S. leader thought the French had been informed long before the September announcement that their 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) submarine deal with Australia would be scrapped.Macron this week accused Morrison of lying to him at a Paris dinner in June about the fate of a 5-year-old contract with majority French state-owned Naval...
POLITICS
FXStreet.com

UK PM Johnson's spokesman: We want France to step back from sanction threats

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters on Monday that they want to see France step back from the sanction threats it had made, as reported by Reuters. The spokesman further noted that Britain's ambassador in Paris had been in regular contact with French officials. These comments don't seem...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy