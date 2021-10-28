UK has no plans to scrap COVID red travel list, PM’s spokesman says

From 17 May, international travel was given the official go-ahead in Britain by the Global Travel Taskforce, subject to a traffic light system. Since then, the “red list” of highest-risk destinations has fluctuated, but it’s now set to stand at zero destinations after the latest government shake-up, announced on 28 October.On 17 September, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced that from 4 October, the three traffic light lists would be scrapped, leaving just the red list and one other list of “rest of world” or ROW destinations, comprised of the merged green and amber lists.The red list was dramatically slashed,...
