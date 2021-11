Gayle Hart joined us to talk about the Jacksonville Fair. The Fair’s website explains that The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is the largest fair/festival in northeast Florida and is currently ranked 47th in the United States by Amusement Business . The fair has an estimated economic impact on Duval County in excess of $10 million. The impact to the City of Jacksonville through lease revenues, and revenues from parking during the 12 days of the fair is annually in excess of $195,000.

