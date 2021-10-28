CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Climate change to force millions out of homes in Africa

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs global warming continues to worsen, the effects of climate change will force people worldwide to migrate to new areas to survive. Africa is expected to be among the hardest hit by climate change, and if actions aren’t taken quickly, by 2050 the situation will be so dire that up to...

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What is happening in Madagascar and why is country on the verge of world’s first climate-induced famine?

Thousands of people in Madagascar are at risk of famine in the coming months and more than 1 million more are suffering severe hunger, according to the United Nations.Successive droughts and failed harvests have forced people to eat leaves, cacti and insects, and the UN says it is the first impending famine that cannot be blamed even in part on war.Some children in the south of the country arrive at aid stations too weak even to cry, according the body’s World Food Programme.What is the famine situation in Madagascar?The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday that some 14,000 people...
UNITED NATIONS
Phys.org

Climate change to force crop switch for small farmers: experts

Small farmers around the world who grow thirsty crops like corn will face a huge adaptation challenge as the effects of climate change worsen in the coming years, experts warned Wednesday. In a report issued ahead of the UN climate conference opening in Glasgow on Sunday, the International Fund for...
AGRICULTURE
CBS News

Ethiopian leader calls on citizens to defend his government as Tigray rebels make gains

Johannesburg — It's been nearly one year since Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops in to crush rebellious forces in the country's northern Tigray region. In that time Abiy's standing as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for ending the war with neighboring Eritrea has been undermined, as those same troops have been accused of committing unspeakable atrocities.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Africa#The World Bank
The Independent

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly.The declaration by the Council of Ministers was the clearest sign of alarm yet from the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who a year ago this week allowed soldiers from a neighboring country to invade the Tigray region and pursue the Tigray forces alongside Ethiopian troops. Thousands of people have been killed since then.The United States has warned the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office,...
POLITICS
YubaNet

Union for the Mediterranean and ECMWF join forces to fight climate change through data-driven solutions

25 October 2021, Barcelona. The Secretary General of the UfM, Nasser Kamel, and the Director General of the ECMWF, Florence Rabier, today signed this partnership agreement in Barcelona. Over the next few years, ECMWF, as entrusted entity to implement the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) and the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and Union of Mediterranean will work closer and undertake joint initiatives to develop targeted training sessions and materials for knowledge transfer and capacity building in the region. They will also develop a joint free and open data dashboard with easy-to-use indicators and information for the UfM countries to maximise the uptake of climate and atmosphere monitoring data products from Copernicus in all relevant regional initiatives.
ENVIRONMENT
Brookings Institution

Enlightened climate policy for Africa

As the world convenes in Glasgow for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26), it is time to recognize Africa’s role in averting a climate disaster without compromising the continent’s growth and poverty reduction. The world needs to transition away from fossil fuels. But access to electricity is a human right as enshrined in sustainable development goal 7. Electric power is vital for any economy to advance, and relegating African countries to greater poverty is not the solution to the global climate crisis.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
World Bank
World Economic Forum

This is how much investment is needed to mitigate climate change across Africa

Africa has contributed to emissions and climate change the least globally and receives the least financial support towards adaptation. Quantity and neglect of some sectors are just a couple of ways in which finance for adaptation to climate change in Africa falls short. In 2009, the world’s wealthier nations pledged...
ENVIRONMENT
San Francisco Chronicle

Benioffs, Salesforce pledge $300 million to protect forests and fight climate change

Salesforce on Thursday announced $300 million in new climate-related commitments from the company and its CEO Marc Benioff, along with his wife, Lynne. The Benioffs will personally contribute $200 million, much of it aimed at supporting forest-protection efforts in other countries. Salesforce will put an additional $100 million toward grants for nonprofits working on restoring ecosystems and climate justice issues.
ECONOMY
Physics World

Major US and European labs join forces to tackle climate change

Top physics facilities in Europe and the US have come together to tackle the climate crisis. The labs – including CERN, the European Space Agency, Fermilab and the Los Alamos National Laboratory – have announced that they will step up their scientific collaboration on carbon-neutral energy and climate change as well as share best practices to improve the carbon footprint of big-science facilities.
SCIENCE
GreenMatters

Indigenous Communities Have Been Forced to Relocate To Areas Heavily Impacted by Climate Change

Climate change disproportionately affects minorities in more ways than one. BIPOC communities are consistently given the short end of the stick in terms of funding, water, and air quality. And while Indigenous communities in particular are often subjected to harmful human activities like the construction of pipelines, a recent study also shows that forced relocation over time has sent Indigenous tribes to more areas affected by climate change than others. Coincidence? Probably not.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Cop26: Britain urged to back £50bn ‘reparations’ package for countries worst hit by climate change

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to push for an expanded package of financial “reparations” for countries facing the worst damage from the climate crisis.Although wealthy nations have committed to providing $100bn (£73bn) a year for developing countries by 2023, most of the money will come in the form of loans.The Green Party said £50bn a year was needed in grants for the poorest countries by the end of decade – and called on the UK to take special responsibility for “reparation” payments as a former colonial power.Greens’ co-leader Carla Denyer said a far more generous climate finance plan...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

38 Million Residents in Great Lakes Region Threatened by Worsening Climate Change

Global warming already has a significant influence on the geographical area, and its effects will likely to increase as the speed of global warming increases, posing significant livelihood issues. Modification is prominently covered on the COP26 action plan, along with the Glasgow Transformation Expedient, which assesses actions made and intervention...
ENVIRONMENT
Sand Hills Express

Island nations could sue over climate change

Two island nations battling rising sea levels and extreme weather such as hurricanes are taking a step they hope will pave the way to holding large greenhouse gas emitters accountable under international law. The Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda and the Pacific nation of Tuvalu have registered a new...
ENVIRONMENT
Sand Hills Express

Climate change’s impact on crops could be felt as early as 2030

Global crop supplies are facing a grim future because of climate change. New research from NASA shows that by the end of the century, the availability of corn, wheat, soybeans and rice are projected to look drastically different — and that the world will start feeling the implications as early as 2030.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

'Heartbreaking' Madagascar is wake-up call to climate crisis

The drought-stricken island nation of Madagascar is a ’wake up call” to what the world can expect in coming years due to climate change, the head of the United Nations food aid agency said Tuesday.David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program told The Associated Press in an interview that what’s happening in the south of the Indian Ocean country is “the beginning of what we can expect” to see as the effects of global warming become more pronounced. “Madagascar was heartbreaking,” Beasley said, referring to his recent visit there. “It’s just desperate," with people reduced...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy