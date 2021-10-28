Climate change to force millions out of homes in Africa

25 October 2021, Barcelona. The Secretary General of the UfM, Nasser Kamel, and the Director General of the ECMWF, Florence Rabier, today signed this partnership agreement in Barcelona. Over the next few years, ECMWF, as entrusted entity to implement the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) and the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and Union of Mediterranean will work closer and undertake joint initiatives to develop targeted training sessions and materials for knowledge transfer and capacity building in the region. They will also develop a joint free and open data dashboard with easy-to-use indicators and information for the UfM countries to maximise the uptake of climate and atmosphere monitoring data products from Copernicus in all relevant regional initiatives.
Comments / 0