The world's top-selling carmaker Toyota has come joint last in a Greenpeace ranking of carbon emission efforts by auto firms, according to a list published Thursday during the COP26 climate summit. The campaign group gave Toyota and US-European firm Stellantis "F minus minus" grades for decarbonisation efforts including phasing out engines that burn planet-warming fossil fuels in favour of electric vehicles. Minimising carbon emissions in the supply chain and reusing or developing greener technology for car batteries were among the factors examined in the report that compared 10 major automakers. General Motors received the least damning rating with a C- grade, followed by a D for Volkswagen and D- for Renault.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO