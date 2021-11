CEO Karolina Gerlich announces the return of The Care Workers’ Charity’s popular Writing Competition is back, and better than ever before. At The Care Workers’ Charity, our social care workforce is at the heart of everything we do – and it is important to us that we share stories from within the social care sector. As 2021 starts to draw to a close, we want to say a huge thank you to everyone who works in social care, who give their all to positively shape people’s lives – and to give them to opportunity to make their voices heard. Our annual Writing Competition gives the platform to you, our UK social care workforce, to share your experiences. Last year’s competition saw the CWC team receive an unprecedented number of entries, and we hope to see even more this time around!

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO