Lyn Alden: Is Hyperinflation Coming?

Inflation is the rate of increase in prices over a given period of time. As inflation runs rampant throughout the United States and developed world, consumers are feeling the pain as their fiat currencies purchase less goods. A big hop in consumer prices in September 2021 sent inflation up 5.4% from where it was a year ago, matching the biggest bump since 2008. More than 70% of the categories in the consumer price index (CPI) were up year-over-year versus only 7% showing a decrease. Food and energy are big drivers of inflation, a measure discounted by central bank policymakers and many economists, yet critically important for the populace. Even worse, taxpayers may be hit under automatic annual adjustments to tax provisions such as the standard deduction for U.S. income taxes.

