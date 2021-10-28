CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyn Alden: Is Hyperinflation Coming?

cryptonews.com
 8 days ago

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, talks...

cryptonews.com

swfinstitute.org

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey Sees Hyperinflation Coming Soon

Inflation is the rate of increase in prices over a given period of time. As inflation runs rampant throughout the United States and developed world, consumers are feeling the pain as their fiat currencies purchase less goods. A big hop in consumer prices in September 2021 sent inflation up 5.4% from where it was a year ago, matching the biggest bump since 2008. More than 70% of the categories in the consumer price index (CPI) were up year-over-year versus only 7% showing a decrease. Food and energy are big drivers of inflation, a measure discounted by central bank policymakers and many economists, yet critically important for the populace. Even worse, taxpayers may be hit under automatic annual adjustments to tax provisions such as the standard deduction for U.S. income taxes.
NEWSBTC

Revisiting Dorsey’s Hyperinflation Tweet: Elon, Wood, Saylor, Balaji, Chip In

When the Square mastermind declared hyperinflation was coming to the US, the world shook. With a single tweet, Jack Dorsey lit a fire that keeps on burning. In that first article, NewsBTC compiled the first reactions to this dangerous idea. Then, we told you about Peter Schiff’s unimaginative response. Now, it’s time for the big guns. Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood answered with her deflationary theory, and Elon Musk, MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor, and notorious financial podcaster Preston Pysh answered.
u.today

Peter Schiff Responds to Jack Dorsey About Bitcoin’s Role in Hyperinflation

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopolitan.com

Think Bitcoin: Jack Dorsey warns, “hyperinflation is going to change everything”

Inflation is gradually kicking in around the world, and some people believe it’s the outcome of the lax monetary policy of Federal Reserves and the significant increase in money supply during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. To beat inflation, many experts and investors have advised investing in real assets such as precious metals (e.g., gold, silver, etc.), including digital assets like Bitcoin, which is considered a better inflation hedging asset.
The Motley Fool

The 1 Number That Proves Shiba Inu Is in Trouble

Cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu have vastly outperformed the stock market in recent years. However, there's growing evidence to suggest SHIB is going to tumble sooner than later. For more than a century, the stock market has been a money machine for investors. Although it's not the top-performing asset class year...
The Motley Fool

Cryptocurrency: Could Shiba Inu Make You a Millionaire?

Shiba Inu is quickly becoming one of the hottest new cryptocurrencies. With its price soaring by more than 800% over the past month, it's a tempting investment. There are several factors to consider before investing in Shiba Inu. After a rough summer, cryptocurrency prices are on the rise yet again....
cryptonews.com

Crypto Loans Boom, Revolut Crypto Exchange, Paytm's Bitcoin Wish + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital currency prime brokerage Genesis said that its Q3 loan originations reached USD 35.7bn, up over 586% year-on-year and 40% vs Q2 2021. Also, their loan book composition continued adjustments initiated in Q1, with bitcoin (BTC) still losing its share. "While BTC loans increased overall, relative weighting continued to decline as demand reacted to the narrowing basis and the [Grayscale Bitcoin Trust] discount," the firm said.
The Motley Fool

5 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 313% to 1,304% by 2023

Be careful: Sales growth alone doesn't always give you the full story about a company. Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, no group of companies has performed better than growth stocks. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's insistence on using quantitative-easing measures to keep rates low has led to abundant access to cheap capital.
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Dip, Scared SHIB - Worst Performer Among Top 100

Bitcoin price is correcting lower below USD 62,500. Ethereum slipped below USD 4,550, XRP could decline below USD 1.20. SOL extended its rally towards USD 250, while SHIB dropped lower. Bitcoin price started a downside correction below USD 63,500. BTC declined below USD 62,500 and USD 62,000. It is currently...
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose 1.32% to $1,229.91 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $1,215.39, which the company reached on November 3rd.
Cheddar News

NerdWallet CEO on Taking the Fintech Company Public

Fintech firm NerdWallet made its IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. CEO Tim Chen joined Cheddar to talk about the decision to tap the capital markets now and explained the company's revenue model by taking a cut from financial products like credit cards and loans sold through the site. Chen also talked about the firm's stance on cryptocurrencies, noting it advises people to only invest what they can afford to lose.
