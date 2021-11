At the Sharks game, we were dismayed seeing so many people not wearing masks. On the rare occasion when a roaming usher told them to mask up, most refused to comply. It was extremely uncomfortable sitting next to an unmasked man who yelled loudly like any fan would and coughed without covering his mouth. Unmasked fans were allowed to ignore the mask policy, so to protect myself I turned my back to him as much as I could while using my scarf to cover my masked face when he was yelling.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO