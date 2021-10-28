CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health News – How to talk to kids about the COVID vaccine

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of younger children may soon be able to get vaccinated from COVID-19....

www.wnky.com

ABC News

2-year-old with COVID-19 placed on ventilator: What parents of kids under 5 should know

Adrian James is one of the more than 320,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States in the past two weeks, according to federal data. The 2-year-old from Mount Vernon, Illinois, faced severe complications from the virus, including a nearly two-week hospital stay, five days of which he was kept alive on a ventilator, according to his mom, Tiffany Jackson.
KIDS
The Atlantic

Five Big Questions About COVID Vaccines for Kids

Some good news finally—finally—appears to be on the horizon for roughly 28 million of the United States’ youngest residents. On the heels of an advisory meeting convened yesterday, the FDA is likely on the cusp of green-lighting a kid-size dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for Americans ages 5 to 11, a move that’s been months in the making.
KIDS
WAAY-TV

Health officials seeking, sharing information on Covid vaccine for kids

Kids from 5–11 years old could soon be eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine, and officials hope to learn even more about the situation in the next couple of weeks. Madison County’s health officer, Dr. Karen Landers, joined local health officials this week to give an update on the Covid-19 situation in Huntsville and Madison County. Landers said they’re doing a lot of education on the topic of children and vaccines.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
NHPR

Why COVID-19 vaccination for N.H. kids is a health and economic issue

A COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11 is expected to be available in the coming weeks, but the rollout will look different than it did for adults. Many Granite Staters still have lingering questions about it. Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WAFB.com

Time to talk to kids about COVID-19 vaccine, experts say

(CNN) - Millions of younger children may soon be able to get vaccinated from COVID-19, but getting a shot probably doesn’t top your child’s list of fun things to do. While the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still must give the full green light, experts say it’s important to talk to your kids about what to expect.
KIDS
Houston Chronicle

Some parents were eager to get the coronavirus vaccine. Now they are wavering on vaccinating their kids.

When a coronavirus vaccine became authorized for emergency use in the United States, Roberta Satill and her husband took it without hesitation. But as advisers to the Food and Drug Administration endorsed the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children 5 to 11 Tuesday, Satill is wavering on whether to vaccinate her children, who fall within that age group. The 45-year-old mother from Longwood, Fla., said she has kept her kids up-to-date on their other vaccines, but she worries about possible short- and long-term side effects from the coronavirus vaccine and whether it's worth any perceived risks, especially given that infections have been declining nationwide. The advisory committee, which voted 17-0 to back the vaccine, found that the benefits of the shot for the 28 million children in that age group outweighed the risks of a rare cardiac side effect.
KIDS
townline.org

FOR YOUR HEALTH: Talk To Your Kids About The Dangers Of Flavored Tobacco

(NAPSI)—After a year and a half of remote learning and social distancing, kids are back to socializing after school and between classes. A return to school also means kids are once again exposed to the dangers of vaping and flavored tobacco products, which could worsen with a return to in-person learning.
KIDS
CBS Pittsburgh

Child Psychology Experts Give Advice To Parents On How To Talk To Kids About COVID-19 Vaccines

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As federal health leaders mull over children between the ages of 5 and 11 getting the COVID-19 vaccine, KDKA took a look at how you can discuss this topic with young children. Doctors say it is rather easy. Health leaders say adults are the ones who make it harder than it needs to be. “Don’t make it a big deal,” said Dr. Gary Swanson, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Allegheny Health Network. “Answer questions they have, but don’t give them too much information. Kids are very reactive to how parents come across.” If you are anxious, your child may...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS DFW

CDC Recommends Children As Young As 5 Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The CDC issued formal recommendations Tuesday, Nov. 2 for children as young as 5 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for younger kids to start receiving Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine this week. CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky accepted the recommendation of an advisory committee, which voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend children between 5 and 11 years old be eligible for the vaccine, the first available for this young age group. Cook Children’s Medical Center said it’s received enough to vaccinate more than 3,000 children and plans to announce soon plans to mass vaccination clinics...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

