Stocks

What Is the Nasdaq?

physiciansweekly.com
 8 days ago

Most physician investors are used to hearing the Nasdaq average quoted along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average or the S&P 500. This can be very helpful in taking the temperature of the market but can also provide an incomplete picture of what the Nasdaq really is. Nasdaq stands for National...

www.physiciansweekly.com

MarketWatch

Dow lags as S&P 500, Nasdaq score another record close

Stocks ended mostly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping a five-day winning streak as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite booked another round of records a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plans to begin tapering bond purchases and investors turned their attention to jobs data. The Dow shed around 33 points, or 0.1%, to close near 36,124, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 20 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,680, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 129 points, or 0.8%, to finish near 15,940.
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dips As These Stocks Weigh; Adobe, Nvidia Fuel Nasdaq To New High

Stocks were mainly higher midday Thursday, as the Nasdaq hit a new high but the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 100 points. The Nasdaq rallied 0.7%, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Dow Jones industrials dipped 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gained 0.7%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE but lower on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Wednesday.
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Supply chain disruptions this year have been a bane but could be a potential boon for Coupa Software. PagerDuty stands to benefit significantly from the rapid increase in spending on corporate digital transformation. The U.S. equity market reached new highs in October 2021, after struggling in the previous month. Despite...
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 2.75% to $3,477.00 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Amazon.com Inc. closed $296.08 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
Daily Gazette

Global Foundries’ Nasdaq debut huge but unnoticed

Jim Cramer, the animated host of the cable TV investment show “Mad Money,” was beside himself last week, a day after GlobalFoundries’ initial public offering of stock on the Nasdaq raised $2.6 billion. “I can’t believe how quietly this thing happened … The lack of hype is stunning,” he said....
FXStreet.com

Nasdaq: Bullish trend continues as the market is heavily bought

We should see further bullish domination. Price projection goes to 17000. Price move prior to order block breakout. Order block breakout & target projection. Equities in the west are mainly buy the dip strategy and it is clearly visible on Daily + higher TFs. Companies do buybacks of stock, lowers the number of stock available, therefore PE ratio goes up. The companies aren't reinvesting in new stuff, they are just buying back stocks - because the Executives might have bonuses tied to share price. So if they have no profitable places to invest in, just buy back the stock and inflate the stock price. The NASDAQ is targeting 17000.
Shore News Network

Nasdaq opens at record high on earnings cheer

(Reuters) – The tech-heavy Nasdaq index hit a record high on Thursday, propped up by a slew of stellar earnings reports and as investors shrugged off the Federal Reserve’s first steps to begin paring its pandemic-era support. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.12 points, or 0.14%, at the open...
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) took a -18% dive 17.89% to $284.02 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $213.47 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.36% to $287.69 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $7.39 short of its 52-week high ($295.08), which the company reached on May 10th.
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Slips as Nasdaq, Small-Caps Score Records

Stocks are a mixed bag midday, with all eyes on the Federal Reserve meeting about to conclude. Ahead of remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, investors are eager for clues regarding the timeline of scaling back the bond-buying program, as well as when interest rate hikes could occur. The Dow...
Benzinga

This Day In Market History: Nasdaq 3,000

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 1999, the Nasdaq reached 3,000 for the first time. Where The Market Was: The Dow finished the day at 10,609.06. The S&P 500 finished at 1,354.93. What...
stockxpo.com

Hertz Files for Stock Offering, Applies to Return to Nasdaq

Hertz Global Holdings Inc . said some of its stockholders are selling 37.1 million common shares, as the rental-car company seeks to start trading again on a major stock exchange. The shares will be sold between $25 and $29 each and proceeds would go to stockholders selling them, not Hertz,...
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Primed to Continue Bullish Move

The NASDAQ 100 initially dipped just a bit on Monday, but then turned around to show signs of life again. At this point, the market looks as if it is ready to continue grinding away to the upside, with the 16,000 level being the next big figure that people are paying close attention to. The 16,000 level has a certain amount of psychology attached to it, but at the end of the day it is just that, a psychology-related number. In other words, there is no real reason to think that this market will fall apart.
