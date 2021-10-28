Kevin Smith Theorizes Bill Murray's Ant-Man Role

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe started there's seemingly been very little turmoil on the inside at Marvel Studios, more often than not the director that is announced to make a project ends up doing it. There are exceptions though like Patty Jenkins on Thor: The Dark World or Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson who was attached to the 2021 sequel but departed after creative differences. The biggest example of this is fan-favorite director Edgar Wright, who was announced to direct an Ant-Man movie back in 2006 but ended up departing the project after 8 more years of development and not a frame of footage shot. Now we know that when Edgar left, his cast almost went too.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO