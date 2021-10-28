CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Smith Theorizes Bill Murray's Ant-Man Role

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big Marvel news of the week is that Ghostbusters and Lost in Translation star Bill Murray will join the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. His role is being kept under wraps for now -- not exactly a surprise considering it's a $150 million Marvel movie, and virtually everything...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Bill Murray Spoiled His Secret Marvel Role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Bill Murray has a not-so-small secret: he's joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The super-sized third movie in the Marvel Studios Ant-Man franchise, rumors swirled Quantumania added Murray in a secret role when a casting call sought a photo double for Murray in a project codenamed Dust Bunny. The Ghostbusters and The French Dispatch star would ultimately confirm his role in an interview with a German magazine, praising three-time Marvel director Peyton Reed but saying he's otherwise "not interested in these huge comic book adaptations."
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Superhero movies usually come in trilogies. Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe's extended 20+ film run, most respectable superhero films did three at a time and then either switched actors or ended their runs. However, some of the newer films only got two installments before Endgame. But never fear, Phase 4 is here to continue their stories, including those of Ant-Man, whose story started in Phase 2 and therefore only got to Ant-Man and the Wasp by Phase 3. Phase 4's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the story's third outing.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ghostbusters Star Bill Murray Seemingly Confirms He's in Ant-Man 3

Ghostbusters star Bill Murray seemingly confirms he's in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. A while ago, there were rumors that Ghostbusters star and legendary comedian Bill Murray will be appearing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But as it turns out, it might be true at all. Per Deadline, during...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Fraction
Person
Peyton Reed
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Paul Rudd
GamesRadar+

Bill Murray reveals he will appear in Ant-Man 3

Bill Murray has revealed he has a role in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "You know, recently I made a Marvel movie," he told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, a German newspaper (translation via Deadline). "I probably won't tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project."
MOVIES
Gamespot

Bill Murray Says He's In A Marvel Movie, And It Might Be Ant-Man 3

Legendary actor Bill Murray says he will appear in a new Marvel movie, and people believe its Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Speaking to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine (via Deadline), Murray let slip, "You know, recently I made a Marvel movie." Murray said of the movie's director, "I got...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Bill Murray Confirms Appearance In ‘Ant-Man 3’ But Doesn’t See Another Comic Book Film In His Future

Bill Murray is no stranger to franchise films. He’s appeared in multiple “Ghostbusters” films, including the upcoming reboot-quel that is scheduled to arrive next month, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” He’s also done a “Charlie’s Angels” film and multiple “Zombieland” features. And now, it appears Murray is venturing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” But don’t get excited for a nine-film deal with Marvel Studios because that isn’t happening.
MOVIES
toofab.com

Bill Murray May Have Just Let Slip He's in the Upcoming Ant-Man Movie

In an interview with a German newspaper, Murray claimed he would be appearing in a Marvel movie — but didn't specify which one. Bill Murray may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Ant-man movie, "Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania." During an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine, a German...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Ant-Man Stars Considered Leaving the Movie After Edgar Wright's Exit

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe started there's seemingly been very little turmoil on the inside at Marvel Studios, more often than not the director that is announced to make a project ends up doing it. There are exceptions though like Patty Jenkins on Thor: The Dark World or Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson who was attached to the 2021 sequel but departed after creative differences. The biggest example of this is fan-favorite director Edgar Wright, who was announced to direct an Ant-Man movie back in 2006 but ended up departing the project after 8 more years of development and not a frame of footage shot. Now we know that when Edgar left, his cast almost went too.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Loki Star Jonathan Majors Clarifies Which Version of Kang He's Playing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

If you thought Jonathan Majors was going to be playing the free-spirited He Who Remains once more in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, you'd be mistaken. During one recent interview on the press tour for Majors' The Harder They Fall, the actor wanted to make it clear he's playing a character much different than the one he played during the closing moments of Loki.
MOVIES
Fandango

This Week in Movie News: ‘Dune’ Sequel Announced, Bill Murray Joins ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Dune: Following last weekend’s successful opening for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, a.k.a. Dune: Part One, Legendary greenlit the sequel. Deadline reports that Villeneuve will be back to co-write, direct and produce Dune: Part Two, which will go into production next year for an October 20, 2023 release from Warner Bros. Unlike Part One, the second installment will be exclusively shown in theaters. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Javier Bardem are all expected to reprise their roles from the original. Additionally, Villeneuve told Entertainment Weekly this week that he also plans to make a third movie, based on Frank Herbert’s follow-up novel, Dune: Messiah.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy Responds To Those Ant-Man 3 Rumors

There is nothing the internet likes more than an intriguing rumor. And, even though folks typically fixate on things like celebrity romances, surprising divorces, scandals, and potential pregnancies, everyone who loves the frequently uber-secretive world of the MCU enjoys a good, old-fashioned casting rumor. Now, Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek mastermind / star Dan Levy has responded to those rumors that he’s joining Ant-Man 3.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy