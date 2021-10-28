CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8-K Kearny Financial Corp. For: Oct 28

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Annual Meeting of Stockholders October 28, 2021 10:00 AM. Welcome and Introductory Remarks Craig L. Montanaro Director, President and Chief Executive Officer. John J. Mazur, Jr., Chairman Theodore...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Infinera Corp. (INFN) Results Show 800G Orders Ramping Sharply - Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating and $15.00 price target on Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) after ...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 COMSCORE, INC. For: Nov 04 Filed by: LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The shares of common stock of the Company underlying these restricted stock units will be delivered upon...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Level One Bancorp Inc Filed by: Level One Bancorp Inc

Filed by Level One Bancorp, Inc. Pursuant to Rule 425. Subject Company: Level One Bancorp, Inc. Commission File No.: 001-38458. Date: November 4, 2021. Level One Team,. This morning during the All...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 GoDaddy Inc. For: Nov 02 Filed by: Daddario Nick

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer sold to satisfy the Reporting Person's tax withholding obligations, which...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Tyra Biosciences, Inc. For: Nov 02 Filed by: Tada Hiroomi

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Rapid7, Inc. For: Nov 03 Filed by: Schodorf Thomas E

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K HESKA CORP For: Nov 01

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934. November 1, 2021. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) HESKA CORPORATION. (Exact name of Registrant as specified...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K KADANT INC For: Oct 27

______________________________________________________________. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Commission file number. 001-11406. Delaware. 52-1762325. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) One Technology Park Drive. Westford.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CM Life Sciences III For: Oct 28

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This Amendment (this “Amendment”), entered into and effective as of October 28, 2021, is made to that Agreement and Plan of Merger (as may be further amended, modified and restated, the “Merger Agreement”), dated as of August 5, 2021, by and among CM Life Sciences III Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Parent”), Clover III Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation and a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”), and EQRx, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”). Each of the Company, Parent and Merger Sub shall individually be referred to herein as a “Party” and, collectively, the “Parties”. Capitalized terms used herein but not otherwise defined shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Merger Agreement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, For: Oct 28

daniel@lifesciadvisors.comsoconnell@vergescientific.com. Genocea Provides Third Quarter 2021 Corporate Update. GEN-011 neoantigen-targeted peripheral T cell therapy clinical trial continues. Strong presence at the SITC 36th Annual Meeting. Conference call today at 8:30 a.m. E.T.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ROLLINS INC For: Oct 27

ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS. ​. ATLANTA, GEORGIA, October 27, 2021: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Armour Residential REIT, For: Oct 27

VERO BEACH, Florida – October 27, 2021 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today announced the November 2021 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock. November 2021 Common Stock Dividend Information. MonthDividendHolder of Record DatePayment Date. November 2021$0.10November 15, 2021November 29, 2021. Certain...
REAL ESTATE
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES For: Oct 26

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – October 27, 2021 – Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) •Record sales of $1,311.9 million, an increase of 75.2% compared with last year. •Third quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.81, an increase of 13.3% compared with last year. •Third quarter non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of...
INCOME TAX
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K GTJ REIT, INC. For: Oct 22

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. October 22, 2021. GTJ REIT, INC. (Exact name of registrant as...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K WASTE MANAGEMENT INC For: Oct 26

Strong Revenue Growth Leads to Double Digit Growth in Income from Operations, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, and Diluted EPS. HOUSTON — October 26, 2021 — Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Triton International For: Oct 26

TRITON INTERNATIONAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS AND. Hamilton, Bermuda – October 26, 2021 – Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) ("Triton") Highlights:. •Net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Atlantic Union Bankshare For: Oct 25

Executive Vice President / Chief Financial Officer. ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS. Richmond, Va., October 25, 2021 – Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the "Company" or "Atlantic Union") (Nasdaq: AUB) today...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K MiX Telematics Ltd For: Oct 25

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction(Commission(IRS Employer. of Incorporation)File Number)Identification No.) 750 Park of Commerce Blvd. Suite 100. Boca Raton. (Address of Principal Executive Offices)...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES For: Oct 20

Analysts: Tim Sedabres (timothy.sedabres@huntington.com), 612.286.3814. Media: Allison Gabrys (allison.gabrys@huntington.com), 248.961.3978. HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON STOCK AND DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDENDS ON...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Enphys Acquisition Corp. For: Oct 08

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 8, 2021. Enphys Acquisition Corp. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) Cayman Islands. 001-40879. 87-2010879. (State or Other...
BUSINESS

