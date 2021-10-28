CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Dogecoin watch out! 'Shiba inu' token muscles into cryptocurrency top 10

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Dogecoin, watch out!. Meme-based cryptocurrency shiba inu soared more than 45% over the past 24 hours, muscling into the top-10 largest digital tokens by market capitalization. Shiba inu is a spinoff of dogecoin, itself born as a satire of a cryptocurrency frenzy in 2013, and has barely any...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Cryptocurrency: Could Shiba Inu Make You a Millionaire?

Shiba Inu is quickly becoming one of the hottest new cryptocurrencies. With its price soaring by more than 800% over the past month, it's a tempting investment. There are several factors to consider before investing in Shiba Inu. After a rough summer, cryptocurrency prices are on the rise yet again....
CURRENCIES
bitcoin.com

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Dogelon Mars Lead the Pack of 45 Doge-Like Tokens Capturing Astronomical Gains

2021 has been the year of decentralized finance (defi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and meme tokens as well. During the first week of August, roughly 30 dogecoin-like crypto assets existed and today, there are now 45 tokens with the terms “dog,” “shiba,” and “inu” in their names. Many of these coins have seen astronomical gains this year, outperforming some of the most sophisticated blockchain assets.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

The Bias That Propels Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

Bitcoin may be the alpha dog of crypto, but for many small retail investors these days, dogecoin and shiba inu are the pick of the litter. Binance subsidiary WazirX, India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, suffered outages as traders jumped into the fray, buying shiba inu and stressing out the platform’s servers to the point that trade executions were delayed this past Wednesday. Over half a billion dollars’ worth of trades were done on WazirX that day, the highest of any crypto exchange in India, CEO Nischal Shetty tweeted.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wilson
bitcoinist.com

Coinbase Pulls A Robinhood As Users Are Unable To Trade Shiba Inu During Rally

Shiba Inu recently rallied to a new high this week. Investors saw massive gains when the meme coin hit a new all-time high of almost $0.00009, resulting from a surge in trading activity in the altcoin. Similar to its predecessor Dogecoin, when the meme coin hit its new high, investors scrambled to sell and take profits. However, Coinbase, which has become known as the leading exchange to trade Shiba Inu, went offline, leaving traders unable to sell their holdings.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ambcrypto.com

After Dogecoin, will Shiba Inu rush past Polkadot too

Despite being the spinoff of another meme coin, Shiba Inu managed to race ahead of Dogecoin for a while. The rally we have seen in the last couple of days led to SHIB achieving something so extraordinary, it got investors worried about who would end up being SHIB’s next target.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Trailing Shiba Inu Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6.6% lower over 24 hours to $0.2858 t press time Friday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency had risen 18.29% over the last seven days. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE lost 7.2% and 10.98% respectively over the last 24 hours. DOGE has...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Cryptocurrency#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Cherry Lane Investments
Benzinga

Dogefight: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Rally Hard

After standing in the shadow of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) for much of last week, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is stepping out. What Happened: From a low of under 24 cents at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Doge began rallying just after midnight and into Thursday. The meme currency hit a high...
STOCKS
u.today

Shiba Inu Flips Dogecoin on CoinGecko, Defying Elon Musk

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu is now officially the biggest canine coin after surpassing Dogecoin. According to CoinGecko data, SHIB's current market cap is $31.8 billion, which is $636 million higher than that of DOGE. However, the flippening is yet to happen on CoinMarketCap. Dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency supported by Elon...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Fast Company

Shiba Inu coin surges over 800%, finally surpassing rival token Dogecoin

The Shiba Inu coin—a cryptocurrency token born to become the “Dogecoin killer“—has finally challenged its ultimate rival. SHIB, which saw astounding rises and falls in the second half of this year as fans rallied to inflate the coin’s value, has had a record-setting October. In the past 24 hours, the token’s price surged roughly 30% to an all-time high of $0.000067 midday Wednesday. That brings the token’s monthly rise to roughly 830%, and its yearly rise to a mind-boggling 91,000,000%.
STOCKS
morningbrew.com

Shiba Inu's Epic Rally Unseats Dogecoin, Puts Robinhood on Notice

In the doge-eat-doge world of meme coins, there’s a new alpha. Thanks to a parabolic rally over the past few weeks, shiba inu coin has leapfrogged dogecoin to become the ninth-most valuable crypto in the world. It’s gained nearly 1,000% in the last month and soared more than 900,000,000% in the past year.
MARKETS
investing.com

After Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, is SafeMoon Inu the Next Big Memecoin?

After Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, is SafeMoon Inu the Next Big Memecoin?. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the most popular memecoins. Since the beginning of 2021, memecoins have come to become today’s alternative cryptocurrencies. Their growing demand shows a shift from it being a joke to a more serious investment. This became a reality thanks to the wider acceptance of Dogecoin (DOGE).
MARKETS
itechpost.com

Dogecoin Price, Volume: Should You Trade It With Shiba Inu Crypto Coins?

A growing number of traders are swapping their Dogecoin for its spin-off meme cryptocurrency, the projected "Doge killer" Shiba Inu, with a milestone of over a million traders already investing in the SHIB token this week. Would you do the same? There are some indicators that may encourage investors to...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Lists On Robinhood Competitor

Shiba Inu continues to make strides in proving that it is a worthy rival of Dogecoin. The former has rallied continuously in the past weeks while the latter has seen stagnant prices. The community has moved to list the meme coin on platforms where it could adequately compete with the OG meme coin. Support has also poured out for SHIB as platforms like Coinbase put the asset on their exchanges.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Motley Fool

Why Shiba Inu Shot Higher This Week, and Brought Dogecoin With It

Shiba Inu has risen to be in the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies after its amazing run. Bitcoin miners haven't gone the way of the dinosaur, however. Meme cryptocurrency coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) had a pretty nice week for investors, with a gain of over 150% as of Friday morning after hitting a new all-time high on Wednesday. That may sound pretty outrageous to see more than a double in a week, but it pales in comparison to how that token has done over the past year. In fact, there is no comparison. Based on a year-ago price of $0.000000000079 per coin, Shiba Inu is up more than 80,000,000% over the past year. This week's run has also pulled Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) along for the ride, with a weekly gain of almost 15%. For good measure, Bitcoin mining and energy technology company CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) is also up about 20% so far for the week.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Overtake Dogecoin?

Shiba Inu is nosing Dogecoin in the crypto charts. Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has jumped over 1,000% since the start of October, making it one of the top 20 cryptos by market cap. Indeed, it's now so close to Dogecoin (DOGE) -- the original dog-themed coin -- that...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy