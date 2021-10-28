CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Esports Entertainment Group Submits Transactional Waiver to New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its transactional waiver for the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (or "DGE")...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Launch of Public Offering of 1,500,000 Shares of Preferred Stock

Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of its 10.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per shares (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), at a price of $10.00 per share. Each share of Series A Preferred Stock will be convertible into shares of the Company's common stock, at a conversion price of $17.50 per common share, at any time at the option of the holder. In connection with this offering, the Company expects to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase an additional 225,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FIFA
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Starts ESports Entertainment Group (GMBL) at Buy

Roth Capital analyst Edward Engel initiates coverage on ESports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ: GMBL) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Esports Entertainment Group Partners with NetEase to Become Official Tournament and Broadcast Provider of Naraka: Bladepoint

Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") and their EGL brand have signed a partnership with NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) to become their official North American tournament and broadcasting provider for Naraka: Bladepoint, running the entirety of the Morus Cups Seasons One, Two, and Three, which take place between September and November 2021. The Company will run the tournaments as well as produce the broadcasts to cover it all. This partnership is another six-figure source of revenue for the Company.
FIFA
StreetInsider.com

Form 10-K/A ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT For: Jun 30

☒ ANNUAL REPORT UNDER SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. ☐ TRANSITION REPORT UNDER SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. For the transition period from ____________ to____________
MARKETS
wdrb.com

Churchill Downs submits cost estimate, new details on downtown gaming venue

Churchill Downs plans to spend $80 million on Derby City Gaming Downtown. Churchill also estimates a mid-2023 opening for the slots-like historical horse racing venue slated for the U.S. Bank building at Fourth and Market streets. That's slightly longer than an early 2023 timeframe the company announced last month.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

ESE Entertainment acquires polish esports brand Frenzy

Esports technology company ESE Entertainment has reached a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire European esports media firm Frenzy. The deal will see ESE acquire 100 per cent of Frenzy for a price of CAD $1,242,500 (~£726.2k) in cash and 656,606 common shares of the company. Moreover, an extra CAD $1,242,500 will be payable over six months.
VIDEO GAMES
hotelbusiness.com

Financing and transaction deals for JLL, RLJ and Harrison Group

A $450-million refinance and an $89-million sale are among the transactions that took place on opposite ends of the country. Here’s a look:. JLL secures $450M refi for Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa. JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group has arranged a $450 million refinancing for the Hyatt Regency...
HONOLULU, HI
CNET

Mandate for COVID-19 vaccine: Everyone required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Businesses with 100 or more employees have until Jan. 4 to implement the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House announced during a briefing on Thursday. That means their employees will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.
PHARMACEUTICALS
