Esports Entertainment Group Submits Transactional Waiver to New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of its 10.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per shares (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), at a price of $10.00 per share. Each share of Series A Preferred Stock will be convertible into shares of the Company's common stock, at a conversion price of $17.50 per common share, at any time at the option of the holder. In connection with this offering, the Company expects to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase an additional 225,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

