FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 4, 2021: Adidas has been awarded an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Profile Score of 79 out of 100, following an assessment from rating agency S&P. Adidas also scored 6 points for “Preparedness,” which brings its overall ESG score to 85. This high score ranks Adidas as the sixth top performing company in ESG across all others rated by the S&P. “We have doubled down on our commitment to sustainability as a focus area in our ‘Own the Game’...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO