Metal Mining

Rio Tinto Intersects 14 Metres of 0.59% Copper and 4 g/t Silver Including 6 Metres of 1.21% Copper and 7.6 g/t Silver at Forum's Janice Lake Copper/Silver Project, Saskatchewan

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "Company") is pleased to announce the first set of drill results from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada's (RTEC) summer drill...

www.streetinsider.com

mining-technology.com

Latin Metals acquires Yanba copper project in Peru

Canadian mineral exploration company Latin Metals has purchased a 100% interest in the Yanba copper exploration project in the Coastal Coper Belt, Peru. The 4,000ha Yanba project has been acquired from an undisclosed firm following the completion of an extensive regional stream sediment survey, which covered 200km² with 35 samples.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Graycliff Exploration Intersects Near-Surface Gold Mineralization Grading 4.83 g/t Over 3.0 Metres at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB: GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce additional assay results from drilling on its Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The latest results are from the 2,200-metre Phase Two program that focused on defining the extent of gold mineralization proximal to the historic Miller where initial gold mining took place more than 100 years ago.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Starr Peak reports results of its ongoing 2021 drilling campaign with multiple VMS intersects up to 6.65% Zinc-Equivalent over 13.45 metres including copper rich sub intersect of 3.83% Cu over 2.25 metres

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (“Starr Peak” or the “Company”) (TSXV:STE) (OTC:STRPF) is very pleased to announce a number of drill results from its ongoing 2021 drilling campaign on its NewMétal property (“NewMétal” or “the Property”), located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec near the town of Normétal. The NewMétal project also includes the past-producing Normétal Mine, from which ~10.1M tonnes of 2.15% Cu, 5.12% Zn, 0.549 g/t Au, and 45.25 g/t Ag were produced (Boivin, 1988). Results are extending the Upper and Deep zones, located directly under Normetmar trend at depth. See below Table 1, Table 2 and Figure 1 showing up to date assay results and Zinc Equivalent (Zn_Eq) calculations of drill hole mineralized intervals.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Lion One drills 3.9 metres of 33.4 g/t gold at Tuvatu, Fiji

Lion One Metals Ltd. [LIO-TSXV; LOMLF-OTCQX; LY1-FSE] reported further high-grade intercepts from two recently completed drill holes as part of continuing deep extensional stepout drilling from the company’s 100%-owned Tuvatu gold project in Fiji. Deep feeder zone 500 now extends over 300 metres vertically and 150 metres laterally. The weighted...
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

GOLD79 Intersects 10.68 g/t Gold over 3.1m at Its Gold Chain Project in Arizona

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from its recently completed 16 hole drill program at the Gold Chain project in western Arizona. The remaining 12 holes (852 meters) highlighted in this release were focused on the northwestern-most 2 kilometers of the 10 km North Oatman trend which includes the historical Roadside mine and the Banner mine to the southeast (Figure 1).
ARIZONA STATE
StreetInsider.com

Chakana Reports 113m of 0.90 g/t Gold, 0.92% Copper and 72.8 g/t Silver (2.13% Cu-Eq) in Huancarama at Soledad, Peru

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 12 new resource definition holes at Huancarama reported, totalling 2,974.85m. Additional resource definition drill results pending for Breccia Pipe 5 "(Bx 5)" and Huancarama. Gradient-array induced-polarization (IP) geophysical survey completed over entire...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Pure Gold drills 5 metres of 55.4 g/t gold at Pure Gold mine, Ontario

Pure Gold Mining Inc. [PGM-TSXV; LRTNF-OTC; PUR-LSE] reported high-grade drill intercepts returned from surface and underground drilling completed during the third quarter of 2021 at the at the 100%-owned Pure Gold mine 16 km west of Red Lake, northern Ontario. This drilling was successful in demonstrating the tenor and continuity of gold mineralization for planned, near-term mine production from both the main ramp and the east ramp areas, as well as establishing the potential for resource expansion close to existing development. Infill and extension drilling continues from both surface and underground to establish and prioritize mine sequencing, optimize mine development, and identify potential for resource expansion. Drill results are being integrated into the near-term mine plan on a continuing basis.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Jazz Resources drills 7.73 metres of 49.92 g/t gold at Vila Nova, Brazil, shares up

Jazz Resources Inc. [JZR-TSXV] reports that drilling undertaken on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa state, Brazil, has intersected multiple veins with visible gold in all four drill holes, including the previously reported veins totalling 23.09 metres grading 31.58 g/t (one oz/ton) at a vertical depth of 74.47 metres in Hole VN-3 (cord. 44.416N, 418.157W).
METAL MINING
mining.com

NorthWest Copper stock soars on British Columbia project drill results

NorthWest Copper (TSXV: NWST) announced on Wednesday that recent drilling has returned the highest-grade Cu-Au interval ever intersected at Kwanika, one of the two deposits comprising the company’s advanced-stage copper-gold exploration project in British Columbia. Kwanika is located within the Quesnel Terrane, which hosts numerous porphyry copper-gold deposits such as...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Collective Mining Makes a Significant New Discovery at the San Antonio Project, Drilling 710 Metres at 0.53 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has made a significant grassroot discovery at the Pound target (“Pound”) within its San Antonio project, Colombia. Pound is one of three targets the Company has generated at the San Antonio project and assay results reported herein are from the recently completed Phase I reconnaissance drill program, which tested two of these targets.
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Northwest Copper drills 235 metres of 2.92% CuEq at Kwanika, B.C., shares up

Northwest Copper Corp. [NWST-TSXV; NWCCF-OTCQX] reports drill hole K-21-217 has returned the highest-grade copper-gold interval ever intersected at the Kwanika project that is easily accessible by road from the town of Fort St. James, British Columbia. The interval consists of massive to semi-massive copper and gold mineralization at moderate depth in the western half of the deposit. It expands the high-grade portion of the deposit, introducing a new style of mineralization.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Probe Metals Intersects 4.7 g/t Au over 26.0 metres (cut), on the Monique Property, Val-d’Or East Project

• New results continue to return impressive gold grades and thickness. • M zone resource expansion drilling results returned best intercept to date on the Monique property: 4.7 g/t Au over 26.0 metres (7.5 g/t Au over 26.0 metres – uncut), including 182.0 g/t Au over 0.9 metre at 300 metres vertical depth, open along strike and at depth.
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Walker River drills 29 metres of 1.61 g/t gold at Lapon Project, Nevada

Walker River Resources Corp. [WRR-TSXV; WRRZF-OTC] reported additional drill results from the 2021 reverse circulation (RC) drill programs at its 100%-owned Lapon Gold Project located approximately 60 km southeast of Yerington, Nevada. This latest phase of drilling was necessary to determine structure and morphology for 3D geological modeling. Drilling was...
NEVADA STATE
resourceworld.com

Omai Gold drills 6 metres of 16.8 g/t gold at Omai project, Guyana

Omai Gold Mines Corp. [OMG-TSXV] reported additional results from the drilling program under way to test below the past-producing Wenot pit at the Omai gold project in Guyana. All 15 holes completed this year, testing the depth extension of Wenot, successfully intersected multiple near-vertical gold mineralized shears along a 1.55-km strike.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Aldebaran drills porphyry at Argentina gold-copper project

Aldebaran Resources Inc. [ALDE-TSXV] on Thursday said drilling has commenced at its Altar copper-gold project in Argentina for the 2021 to 2022 field season. The company said it will have three rigs turning in November and a fourth rig will be added in early December. “We look forward to drilling...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Scorpio drills 4.6 metres of 71.3 g/t gold at Manhattan, Nevada

Scorpio Gold Corp. [SGN-TSXV; SRCRF-OTC] provided an update on its surface RC (reverse circulation) drilling program at the Manhattan West and East pits of the recently acquired Kinross Manhattan property in Manhattan, Nevada. The first phase of the RC drilling program is now complete, with 31 holes (6,907 metres) drilled...
NEVADA STATE
resourceworld.com

i-80 Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold in Underground Drilling at Granite Creek – Including 41.3 g/t Au over 7.1 m & 16.0 g/t Au over 7.3 m

I-80 Gold Corp. (TSX:IAU) (OTCQX:IAUCF) (“i-80”, or the “Company”)is pleased to announce positive initial assay results from the ongoing underground drill program at the Company’s Granite Creek Property (“Granite Creek” or “the Property”) located in Humboldt County, Nevada. High-grade results from drilling from the 4740 Level targeting mineralization in the...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Cabral Gold drills 18.1 metres of 4.3 g/t gold at Cuiu Cuiu, Brazil

Cabral Gold Inc. [CBR-TSXV; CBGZF-OTC] reported additional assays from nine recently completed diamond drill holes in the primary bedrock MG gold deposit, and within the recently identified gold-in-oxide blanket within the 100%-owned Cuiu Cuiu gold district in northern Brazil. DDH228, drilled at MG, returned 9.1 metres at 1.1 g/t gold...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Newcore drills 35 metres of 2.04 g/t gold at Enchi project, Ghana

Newcore Gold Ltd. [NCAU-TSXV; PNCRF-OTC] reported additional drill results from the 90,000-metre drill program under way at the 100%-owned Enchi gold project in Ghana, West Africa. Drilling at the Nyam gold deposit at Enchi has intersected high-grade oxide gold mineralization grading 2.04 g/t gold over 35.0 metres from surface, including...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Galway Metals Drills Oak Bay for the First Time – First Hole Returns 6.0 g/t Au over 3.3m with Follow-Up Holes Extending this New Zone 110 Metres at Clarence Stream

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB: GAYMF)(the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to report that it has begun drilling on the Oak Bay property that was optioned in July, 2020 (Figure 1). Mineralization at Oak Bay and neighbouring Lily Hill consists of arsenopyrite-rich quartz veining in altered, silicified gabbro dykes in contact with sediments, both of which are mineralized - a similar geological setting to the South Zone. The South Zone is located 19 km to the east of Oak Bay and currently hosts the majority of Clarence Stream's gold resource. The zone at Oak Bay has now been drill-delineated with strong consistent intersections over 110m of horizontal distance (strike length) (Figure 2). The zone is open in every direction. Most of the assays further down each hole are pending, as are holes 5-8 and 10-13.
INDUSTRY

