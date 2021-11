Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On October 28, 2021, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and Jenna Owens, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, entered into a Separation and Release Agreement (the “Separation Agreement”). The Separation Agreement provides for Ms. Owens’ departure from the Company, effective October 25, 2021, as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. The responsibilities associated with the position are being absorbed by other members of the Company’s management team. Ms. Owens is entitled to the following severance benefits in accordance with her existing letter agreement with the Company: (i) six months base pay, (ii) an amount equal to the applicable premiums for COBRA continuation coverage for six months and (iii) the remaining portion of her sign-on bonus. Ms. Owens’ letter agreement with the Company was previously filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 23, 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO