CEO Departure Likely to Pressure Alnylam (ALNY) Stock, M&A Possibility Will Likely Fade - Analyst

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) announced today that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its highway products business for $375 million in cash, subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments. Trinity’s highway products business is a leading manufacturer and global supplier of commercial highway products. The Company is selling the business to Monomoy Capital Partners, an operationally-focused middle market private equity fund, which will provide benefit to the highway products business and its investors.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO