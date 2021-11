News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired ORMEC Systems Corp. (“ORMEC”), a developer and manufacturer of mission critical electro-mechanical automation solutions and motion control products including multi-axis controls, electronic drives and actuators for the automation and aerospace industries. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to both EPS and the gross margin profile of Allied.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO