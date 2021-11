News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On November 1, 2021, Jill Golder notified IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) of her intent not to run for re-election as a director on the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), and advised that she would align with the Company on a transition plan for her role as Audit Committee Chair before her term completes on December 15, 2021. Ms. Golder's resignation is not in connection with any disagreement relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices nor does Ms. Golder's resignation pertain to any issues regarding the Company's financial statements or disclosures.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO