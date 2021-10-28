Feenstra Fuel Concerns

As farmers come closer to wrapping up harvest for the year, we are reminded of the powerful role Iowa plays in feeding the world. That’s why I continuously refer to Iowa as the breadbasket to the world; in the 4th District, we produce more crops than any other area of the country. But few people truly understand and appreciate the role our farmers play in not just feeding the world, but fueling it as well. In fact, most of the corn grown in Iowa is used to produce ethanol, providing consumers a cleaner and more affordable option at the pump. As gasoline prices skyrocket and President Biden and congressional Democrats are increasingly compelled to reduce carbon emissions, the facts paint a clear picture: Now is the time for Biden to embrace biofuels.

