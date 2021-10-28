CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feenstra Fuel Concerns

1230kfjb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cost to fill our gas tanks and heat our homes is rising and Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra says he’s...

www.1230kfjb.com

kiwaradio.com

Feenstra Fears Prices Of Gas, Natural Gas Are Rising Too Quickly

Northwest Iowa — The cost to fill our gas tanks and heat our homes is rising and Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra says he’s worried about bounding energy prices, especially gasoline, as we head toward the holidays. Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, says the rising price of natural gas is also...
kiwaradio.com

Feenstra Launches Reelection Campaign

Hull, Iowa — Congressman Randy Feenstra, Iowa’s 4th District U.S. Congress Representative from Hull, has officially announced his campaign for reelection to that office, which he’s held since January of this year. Feenstra made his announcement Wednesday morning via Twitter. He won his first term last year, and according to...
iowapublicradio.org

Rep. Feenstra officially announces his reelection bid for Iowa's 4th District

Iowa Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra has formally announced he is running for reelection in the state’s 4th District, as was widely expected. A former college professor and state senator, Feenstra has been endorsed by the state’s leading Republicans. Officially launching his reelection bid Wednesday, Feenstra says he wants to continue...
nwestiowa.com

Feenstra officially seeking re-election

HULL—U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra is running for a second term in Congress after announcing his re-election campaign Oct. 20. “Since joining Congress in January, my focus has been on delivering conservative results for the 4th District,” Feenstra said in an e-mail to The REVIEW. “While that important work continues, we...
State
Iowa State
Hawk Eye

Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra will run for re-election in 2022

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra announced Wednesday he will run for reelection in 2022. Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, has been expected to seek the seat in Iowa's heavily conservative 4th District, but he formalized his intentions this week. No other candidate, Republican or Democrat, has lined up to run against him.
Corydon Times-Republican

Randy Feenstra to run for second term in Iowa's 4th Congressional District

HULL, Iowa -- Citing the backing of a long list of prominent Iowa Republican elected officials, U.S. Randy Feenstra announced Wednesday he will seek a second term representing the state's 4th Congressional District. “With the support of my family and friends, and through prayerful consideration, I launched my first campaign...
kiow.com

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Washington Spending Proposals

U. S. Representative for the 4th District Randy Feenstra is working to help farmers and local citizens be heard concerning the massive spending bills before Congress. He is especially concerned about some of the proposals that will affect farmers and tax monitoring of ordinary citizens. Feenstra took a moment to...
southeastagnet.com

Combatting Heating Fuel Concerns for Poultry Growers

Propane and natural gas are the primary heating fuels used by commercial poultry growers across Alabama and the southeastern broiler belt. Heating fuel is often a significant portion of the farm’s variable expenses, and we’ve been hearing reports about the expectations of higher prices this winter. So, the Alabama Cooperative...
Person
Randy Feenstra
nwestiowa.com

Feenstra reps to Rock Rapids on Oct. 26

ROCK RAPIDS—Representatives of U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) will hold office hours 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Forster Community Center in Rock Rapids to help constituents with casework relating to passports, veterans’ benefits and other federal programs. Feenstra will not be at the office hours.
kiow.com

Feenstra: On the U.N. Climate Conference, Here’s Why Biden Must Embrace Biofuels

As farmers come closer to wrapping up harvest for the year, we are reminded of the powerful role Iowa plays in feeding the world. That’s why I continuously refer to Iowa as the breadbasket to the world; in the 4th District, we produce more crops than any other area of the country. But few people truly understand and appreciate the role our farmers play in not just feeding the world, but fueling it as well. In fact, most of the corn grown in Iowa is used to produce ethanol, providing consumers a cleaner and more affordable option at the pump. As gasoline prices skyrocket and President Biden and congressional Democrats are increasingly compelled to reduce carbon emissions, the facts paint a clear picture: Now is the time for Biden to embrace biofuels.
WCAX

Analysis: GOP victories fuel concern over Democrats’ progressive agenda

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a big night for Republicans in elections held around the country Tuesday. The governor’s race is too close to call in New Jersey -- a typically solid blue state. And in Virginia, where Biden won last year, Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe.
#Republican
honknews.com

U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants’ welfare, after the federal government’s decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic’s early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
wtvbam.com

Oil falls after China releases reserves of gasoline, diesel

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Monday after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply, while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4. China released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in...
