Fire Bob Chapek Petition Nears 50k Signatures In Just Two Days

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early 2020, Bob Chapek took on the role of CEO of the Walt Disney Company after Bob Iger stepped down in early 2020. Prior to becoming CEO, Chapek was the Chairman of Parks and Resorts for Disney. Chapek has been CEO during the ongoing pandemic and has made...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

