Leave it to Snoop Dogg to deliver some of the biggest news of the day. Snoop Dogg says Dr. Dre is working on new music for an upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. Snoop Dogg revealed the news while as a guest on the Rolling Stone Music Now Podcast. In an episode that will air on Friday, Snoop said, "I do know [Dr. Dre] is in the studio... I do know he's making great f***ing music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that's coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO