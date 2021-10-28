CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home of Avs, Nuggets to require COVID-19 proof from fans

 6 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday that beginning Nov. 10, Ball Arena will require fans 12 and older to show proof they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event for admission.

KSE said Paramount Theatre in Denver also will require all attendees, working staff, and team personnel age 12 and older to present such proof.

Also, everyone over 2 years of age will be required to wear masks inside regardless of vaccination status.

Ball Arena is home to several professional sports teams, including the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche and the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, and the arena also hosts dozens of concerts. The new policy applies to all events.

Attendees under the age of 12 won’t have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result but must wear a face mask at all times except when eating or drinking.

Matt Hutchings, executive vice president and chief operating officer of KSE, said the new policy was drawn up after “consultation with local, state and federal government and health authorities along with the guidance of the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, National Lacrosse League and in consultation with national concert promoters and entertainment providers.”

KREX

KREX

ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

