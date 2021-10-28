CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunting Arrow Infatuation

By Daniel E. Schmidt
deeranddeerhunting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might sound all-too-simple, but a batch of new arrows is something that gets my heart racing. It’s almost like I’m 9 years old again, and it’s Christmas … or maybe just the middle of summer and there’s literally nothing else to do but fling sticks at a paper target tacked...

www.deeranddeerhunting.com

Beatrice Daily Sun

What is the best rifle for deer hunting?

Well, it just happed again…the topic of rifles comes up, and sure enough the question was asked to me this past weekend, “What is the best rifle to use for deer hunting?” Toss out this question at your favorite watering hole or gun shop and if there are 10 hunters present, you will probably get at least seven different answers.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

Rutting Bucks and Bad-Tasting Venison. Here’s What Deer Hunters Need to Know

Do mature rutting bucks taste worse than those shot outside the rut? It seems like every deer hunter has their story of a trophy buck that made for a great mount but terrible eats. Some hunters swear up and down that rutting bucks just taste “rancid.” But is that simply deer hunting lore, or is it true that mature bucks killed during the rut taste “off.” I’m not one for clickbait, so, in short: Yes, venison from a rutting buck generally does taste worse. But why exactly? The reasons may surprise you. And there are some things you should know about minimizing that “rutty” venison flavor.
ANIMALS
deeranddeerhunting.com

6 Tips for Hunting the Rut

For most deer hunters, the rut is the most exciting time to be in the woods. The chances of seeing mature bucks during the daytime in areas where does frequent are highly increased. For those still left in the hunt, here are some tips and strategies that will help you hunt the rut more effectively.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

Mark Drury Arrows a Monster 216-Inch Iowa Whitetail

Mark Drury has seen and tagged more than his share of heavy-beamed whitetail bucks. So he knew the deer he first got photos of a few years ago was a special animal. “The first pictures [from a remote camera] I got of him was on our southern Iowa property in the summer of 2018,” says Mark, of Drury Outdoors fame. “He was 3.5-years old, and had it all —wide [rack], mass, the potential to be a really great buck. I thought this buck was going to be a giant.”
ANIMALS
realtree.com

40-Acre Farm Yields a Monster Typical Buck

Own the Season’s Art Helin is a veteran bowhunter who knows whitetails. Good woodsmanship is in his blood. This season, it came as no surprise when he came face-to-face with a monster 7-year-old Wisconsin buck on his own 40-acre property. Helin has owned the place for 27 years, and it...
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Kansas Bowhunter Arrows Huge Typical at Just Six Yards

After studying the buck's pattern, Bailey Pattin moved in on this giant when conditions were perfect. In November of 2020, Bailey Pattin received a trail camera photo of a large buck. It was just a single photo, and Bailey had already filled his Kansas tag for the year. But he knew the deer would be a giant if it made it through the hunting season.
KANSAS STATE
Outdoor Life

Kansas Hunter’s First Ever Archery Deer Is One of the Biggest Bucks of 2021

Marc Somers and Cody Larrimore hunt a classic Kansas spot: Flat terrain with lots of agriculture fields of mostly soybeans and wheat, and a few creek draws mixed. It’s fertile heartland ground that grows some whopper whitetail bucks. “We have about 15 different properties in Kansas, not for outfitting or...
ANIMALS
carolinasportsman.com

5 BIG mistakes deer hunters make

Many deer hunters — even mostly unsuccessful ones — get stuck in their ways, and rarely change their behaviors or tactics. And most would be more successful if they’d simply make a few small changes. These five deer hunting mistakes will kill a deer hunt. Avoid making them and your chance of success will climb.
ANIMALS
realtree.com

A 200-Inch Texas Buck on a 90-Degree Day

Bonnie McFerrin has shot more mature bucks than most hunters have seen. She started hunting when she married her husband, Mike, and has been chasing whitetails ever since. They have shared that hobby for the past 20 years, and it eventually led to a hunting show, Legends of the Fall. They’re straight poison on big deer, and her latest buck is more proof that she’s one of the most lethal women in the deer woods.
TEXAS STATE
Outdoor Life

How to Choose the Best Cartridge for Hunting Big Game in the West

Yes, there is a perfect all-round cartridge for western hunting. That’s not the problem. The problem is discovering it. Ask a dozen successful western hunters of broad experience and you could get 12 different answers. As one of those western hunters with 50 year’s experience from the High Plains of...
LIFESTYLE
107.5 Zoo FM

Determined and Intense Montana Bowhunter Goes Bobbing for Her Elk

What exciting, anxious moments there must have been for Montana elk hunter Kristie Barnard of Hinsdale. That bull was not going to float away or sink!. As is true of many hunters, there is reluctance to divulge exactly where they were when successful. That's okay, let's go with it and check out some of Kristie's account of an intense hunting story that we're sure she'll never forget:
MONTANA STATE
bowhuntingmag.com

Does October Produce the Best Deer Hunting?

With all due respect to the deer rut, the patterns and predictability of October are simply too good to waste!. Bowhunting mature whitetail bucks is often referred to as a science or a meticulous game of chess. It's a cat and mouse type atmosphere when a bowhunter decides to go head to head with a majestic buck. Although a bowhunting season may seem long, they tend to fly by at a fast and rapid rate and are gone before we know it. So why do so many bowhunters only hunt during November when the rut is their only hope? Why do we put all the chips in on a month that is full of luck and chaos, rather than rely on patterns and predictibility? In my opinion, there is no better month to go all in on a buck than the month of October — and I've got many good reasons for that.
ANIMALS
realtree.com

Why Buck Tarsal is the Deadliest Scent in the Deer Woods

One morning in early November, I smoked an 8-pointer with my muzzleloader and got on the blood trail. I could smell his rankness as I tracked, and when I found him a short way ahead, I covered my nose with my sleeve and thought, Man, you stink. The deer’s hocks were wet and black as motor oil. I rolled him over, held my breath and started gutting.
ANIMALS
Andover Townsman

So what happened to deer hunting? (Round 3)

It has been a while since we talked about this, and I am hoping everyone has settled down a little bit and we can discuss it. Several moons ago I had a bright idea to do a story on “So what ever happened to deer hunting”. I talked about the changes we have seen in deer hunting in America in the past fifty years or so. The article in part talked about the recent emphasis on the scoring of a buck’s antlers and judging a deer on the hoof as to its age. The premise being that hunters should pass up younger bucks and let them grow in order to produce larger horns (antlers, I know).
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Pennsylvania Bowhunter Arrows Giant Public-Land Buck

John Raubenstrauch keyed-in on this buck's routine before killing him. Two years ago, John Raubenstrauch started getting trail camera pictures of a drop-tine buck not far from his home in Pennsylvania. After sharing the photos with his kids and some other local youth hunters, they named the buck “Soup.”. “His...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
carolinasportsman.com

Tips for hunting coyotes in the fall

Killing coyotes is a little tougher this time of year. As fall arrives, hunters see a lull in coyote activity — particularly in how they respond to calling. This comes from hunting pressure and from the ‘yotes having already established their boundaries. But it’s still possible to kill your share of them this time of year. I use two tactics that work in the fall when it can be tough to locate coyotes that will cooperate.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

The Best Duck Hunting Shotguns for Waterfowlers

Ask a duck hunter what company makes the best duck hunting shotguns and the three most likely responses will be Beretta, Benelli, or Remington. So, it wasn’t too surprising that those gun manufacturers—along with Winchester—stood above the rest in our 2021 waterfowl shotgun test. These were our top picks:. Great...
PETS
realtree.com

Northwest Rut Report: Expect Good Deer Movement and a Fun Week of Hunting Ahead

Keep an eye on the weather, wind, and moon phase as deer movement ramps up. The last week of October can be a mixed bag of opportunities and experiences for hunters. It traditionally marks the beginning of the pre-rut. It’s an extremely exciting time to be in the woods as things will turn from cold to hot any day now.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

Shotgun Review: Beretta’s A400 Xtreme Plus Is the Best Duck Hunting Gun on the Market

It’s impossible to pick up the Beretta A400 Xtreme Plus shotgun and not immediately feel the quality and see the precision of this gas-driven auto-loader. Then you bring the gun to your shoulder, fire it, and realize that it’s one of the softest 3½-inch, 12 gauge shotguns you have ever shot. You must pay a higher price for that experience of course (MSRP is $1,749), but Beretta has been making some of the best semi-autos the hunting world has seen since the A300 series shotguns were introduced in the early 1980s. When you buy a Beretta, you’re investing in gun that will likely last generations.
TEXAS STATE

